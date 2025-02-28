Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,044 in the last 365 days.

Opus One Gold Corporation Announces Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corporation (OOR: TSXV) (“Opus One Gold” or the “Company”), announces the grant under the Company’s stock option plan of 200,000 stock options (the “Options”) to a director. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s stock option plan and entitle their holders to purchase the same number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.055 per share for a 10 year period.

ABOUT OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION

Opus One Gold Corporation is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or and Matagami areas.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: (514) 591-3988

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneGold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Opus One Gold Corporation Announces Grant of Stock Options

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more