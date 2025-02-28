Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,042 in the last 365 days.

LyondellBasell announces quarterly dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.34 per share, to be paid to shareholders on March 17, 2025, with an ex-dividend and record date of March 10, 2025.

About LyondellBasell 
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.


Nick Facchin
LyondellBasell
713-623-3643
nick.facchin@lyondellbasell.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LyondellBasell announces quarterly dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more