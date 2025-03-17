Dirty Laundry Winery Completes Brand Refresh

A Fresh New Look From Your Favourite Summerland Winery

We believe wine should be fun, so we try to keep things lighthearted and tongue-in-cheek. The new branding does a really good job of conveying that” — Mason Spink, Winemaker at Dirty Laundry Winery

SUMMERLAND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirty Laundry Winery (https://www.dirtylaundry.ca/) announced today that it has completed a brand refresh.

Originally established in 1995 as Scherzinger Vineyard, the winery was first rebranded in 2003 when it was renamed Dirty Laundry Vineyard. The story goes that over one hundred and forty years ago, a laundry business in the region added an upstairs waiting room where customers could get a drink, play cards and enjoy the company of ladies. Locals colloquially referred to it as the “dirty laundry”.

"Compared to the overhaul in 2001, this refresh is much smaller in scope," explains Paul Sawler, VP of Sales & Marketing, at Dirty Laundry Winery. "The story about the bordello is still the foundation of our brand. We've just refreshed our image to align more with modern design best practices and our brand identity."

In addition to changing its name, Dirty Laundry Winery has refreshed its brand imagery, including a new logo and new labels for both its primary and secondary products. In addition to the "Wine is Fun" logo that has been part of its brand identity for 20 years.

"We've always prided ourselves on making delicious and approachable wine," adds Mason Spink, Winemaker at Dirty Laundry Winery. "We believe wine should be fun, so we try to keep things lighthearted and tongue-in-cheek. The new branding does a really good job of conveying that, and we're really excited to move forward with a fresher, more modern image."

The rebranding also better defines the winery as a producer of premium wines. In 2024 Dirty Laundry Winery produced the 2024 “Wine of the Year” Gamay Noir and a double gold winner for sauvignon blanc signifying the best of varietal in the All Canadian Wine Championship.

In addition to refreshing its brand, Dirty Laundry Winery will also be reopening its Red Iron Grille in April 2025.

————

About Dirty Laundry Winery

Located in Summerland at the heart of the Okanagan Valley, Dirty Laundry Winery has been a fixture in the region for nearly thirty years. The independent winery is known for its award-winning wines, breathtaking vistas and amazing patio which hosts more than 100,000 visitors annually. It produces roughly thirty different wines, all of which are available either in-store or through its wine club.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.