Unipart partners GBUK

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has formed a strategic partnership with GBUK in the healthcare sector to enhance its supply chain operations, providing warehousing and transportation services.

The operation will be conducted from Unipart’s new warehouse Warth Park, located in the heart of the prestigious Golden Triangle, an area in Northamptonshire containing a high number of logistics and warehousing facilities.

GBUK is a leading global manufacturer of clinical consumables and medical devices, one of the largest suppliers to the NHS and private healthcare organisations, and has a strong track record of implementing innovative solutions that enhance patient care and drive positive change within the healthcare sector.

Unipart’s services in this partnership include transportation management, unloading loose-load containers, palletising goods by SKU, storing goods, picking pallets for customer dispatch, and delivering goods.

Unipart has more than 30 years of supply chain optimisation experience in the health sector. It offers a range of services, including advanced warehouse solutions, integrated distribution solutions, digital technology solutions, and inventory optimisation.

Mike Bristow – Unipart Managing Director, Logistics and Transport UK, said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership to support GBUK Group’s operation out of our Warth Park site, and are proud to play such a key role in GBUK’s delivery of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

“Our extensive experience and breadth of solutions position us as the supply chain transformation partner of choice for the healthcare sector. With this partnership, Unipart will support GBUK to fulfil their commitment of maintaining quality, innovation, and accessibility at the core of everything they do.”

John Howe, Operations Director at GBUK, said: “At GBUK, we are committed to delivering high-quality medical products efficiently and reliably. Partnering with Unipart strengthens our supply chain operations, ensuring we can continue to provide innovative healthcare solutions to our customers with even greater efficiency. Their expertise in logistics and distribution aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance patient care and drive positive change in the healthcare sector.”

