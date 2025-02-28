Submer Expands Its Capabilities with New Business Units in Datacenter Design & AIaaS

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Submer, one of the key leaders in the datacenter liquid cooling market, is expanding its mission to revolutionize sustainable infrastructure by entering into datacenter design and construction and datacenter services for AI factories.

To drive this initiative, Submer has launched two new business units to power the future of AI and sustainable digital infrastructure:

Datacenter Design & Construction: Submer is leveraging its expertise to design and build next-generation liquid-cooled datacenters, enabling seamless transitions from air to liquid cooling (Direct Liquid Cooling and Immersion Cooling). These sustainable, high-density facilities will support AI workloads efficiently while paving the way for future-proof infrastructure.

Datacenter Operations & AIaaS: As AI adoption accelerates, Submer is launching a datacenter operator and AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) business unit, providing vertically integrated infrastructure—from chip to AI applications—for enterprises seeking to scale efficiently and sustainably.

Submer’s core cooling technologies business unit will remain unchanged, continuing its focus on driving the adoption of liquid cooling and accelerating AI-ready infrastructure. With these new initiatives, Submer is strengthening its position as the leader in liquid-cooled datacenter innovation.

Hundreds of Megawatts planned Across Europe, Starting with Barcelona

To demonstrate these new capabilities, Submer is already developing its first owned and operated state-of-the-art 56MW datacenter in Barcelona. This facility will serve as a first phase of more deployments across Europe. It will showcase liquid cooling innovation, integrating a vertically optimized ecosystem that supports 150kW+ per rack or tank.

The Barcelona facility will set new energy efficiency and sustainability benchmarks, leveraging liquid cooling technologies to drastically reduce energy consumption, zero water usage, and operational costs. By enabling higher compute densities with superior thermal management, it paves the way for a new era of AI-enabled, carbon-conscious datacenters that are more efficient, scalable, and environmentally responsible.

A Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 2015 by Daniel Pope and Pol Valls, Submer’s mission is to build Datacenters That Make Sense, with a strong focus on sustainability, efficiency, and a smarter usage of resources to make a planet-friendly datacenter industry landscape and lead the way to a greener future.

Submer recently secured a new funding round, backed by leading impact VC funds such as M&G Catalyst, Planet First Partners, Norrsken, and Mundi Ventures. Before this, Patrick Smets joined as CEO to drive expansion and accelerate business execution. Submer has expanded its teams and broadened its management by bringing on industry experts with deep experience in data centers, AI, and sustainable infrastructure. With this team in place, Submer is confident and well-positioned to drive the next wave of growth and innovation.

Before founding Submer, Daniel Pope was operating datacenters as early as the early 2000s and has been at the forefront of industry innovation for over 25 years. With deep expertise in managed datacenter infrastructure and cloud/AI software solutions, he will lead this new strategic initiative, driving the next generation of sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure.

“Our mission is to ensure businesses can scale AI workloads efficiently while reducing environmental impact. The launch of our first 56MW facility in Barcelona is just the beginning—Submer is here to redefine how the world powers AI and build Datacenters That Make Sense,” said Daniel Pope, Submer’s Co-Founder.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33f797a3-3fc8-4ade-88b9-b5c27a847d18

Contact: Javier Fraile javier.fraile@axicom.com

Submer Datacenter Submer Datacenter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.