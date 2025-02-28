Computer Vision in Healthcare Market to Worth USD 49.0 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Set for Rapid Growth Amid Advancements in Imaging and AI Applications.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Computer Vision in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 49.0 billion by 2032, growing at an impressive rate over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The growth of this market is fueled by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics, advancements in imaging technologies, and the rising need for automation in healthcare. The integration of AI-driven computer vision enhances diagnostic accuracy and facilitates early disease detection, driving significant market demand.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2087 Key Players in Computer Vision in Healthcare Market• Arterys• iCAD Inc.• Basler AG• AiCure• Google• IBM• Intel Corporation• Microsoft• NVIDIA Corporation• Xilinx Inc.By Component, in 2023, the hardware segment dominated the market, contributing over 45.0% of global revenue.The large-scale use of high-performance GPUs and dedicated processors in medical imaging and diagnostics played a major role in this leadership. The software segment will witness the most rapid growth owing to the rising development of AI-based algorithms and deep learning solutions. These solutions enhance the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostics, hence driving their adoption among healthcare facilities across the globe.By Product Type, PC-based computer vision systems led the market in 2023, generating over 50.0% of total revenue.Their widespread application in advanced imaging equipment, such as MRI and CT scanners, has entrenched their stronghold. These systems provide better image processing and compatibility with current medical equipment, hence being the choice for healthcare providers. Computer vision systems based on smart cameras are expected to see tremendous growth. Miniaturization of camera technology, combined with advances in AI, is facilitating real-time image analysis for quicker and more efficient diagnosis. These systems are becoming more integrated into telemedicine platforms, which provide better remote patient monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.By Application, Medical imaging and diagnostics emerged as the dominant application in 2023, accounting for over 50.0% of global revenue.The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, has fueled the need for AI-driven imaging solutions. These solutions enhance precision, shorten diagnostic time, and facilitate early disease detection, which is crucial in enhancing patient outcomes. The surgeries segment is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing use of AI-enabled robotic surgeries. Real-time image processing functionality provided by computer vision technologies improves surgical accuracy, resulting in improved patient outcomes and lower recovery times. This trend will gain momentum with growing investments in robotic-assisted surgeries.By End-User, Healthcare providers dominated the market in 2023, contributing over 55.0% of total revenue.Hospitals and clinics heavily incorporate computer vision technologies for medical imaging, patient tracking, and computer-aided diagnostics. AI in healthcare settings is making processes more efficient and simplifying diagnostics. Diagnostic centers are expected to register the highest growth. Diagnostic centers heavily depend on sophisticated imaging solutions for proper disease detection, and the rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods is pushing them to implement AI-based computer vision technologies.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2087 Regional Analysis, in 2023, North America led the market, accounting for over 35.0% of global revenue.Its robust healthcare infrastructure, excellent use of AI-based medical technologies, and high research and development spending have fueled its market leadership. The availability of leading industry players as well as government incentives also add to the expansion of computer vision technology in the healthcare sector.Asia-Pacific will be the region with the fastest growth in the years to come. The growth is being spurred by swift advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rising government investments in artificial intelligence-powered healthcare products, and heightened awareness on early disease diagnosis. China, India, and Japan are seeing major demand for AI-based medical imaging and robotic-assisted procedures, underpinning regional growth.Buy Full Research Report on Computer Vision in Healthcare Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2087 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.