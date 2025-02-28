Radiotherapy Market to Reach USD 11.18 Billion by 2032, Growing at 5.54% CAGR

Radiotherapy Market

Radiotherapy Market Set for Steady Growth, Driven by Advancements in External Beam Radiation Therapy and Increasing Cancer Prevalence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Radiotherapy Market was valued at USD 7.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.18 billion by 2032, growing at a stable rate of 5.54% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing incidence of cancer, coupled with continuous advancements in radiation therapy technologies, is significantly contributing to market expansion.Key Players in Radiotherapy Market• Canon Medical Systems Corporation• Accuray Incorporated• Elekta• GE Healthcare• ViewRay Technologies Inc.• Isoray Inc.• Mevion Medical Systems• Siemens Healthineers AG• Hitachi Ltd.• ALCEN (PMB)Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3367 By Type, in 2023, External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) dominated the radiotherapy market, accounting for 55% of the total market share.The extensive use of EBRT is due to its accuracy in attacking tumors with minimal damage to the surrounding tissues. The growing availability of sophisticated methods like Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) also contributes to the growth of this segment.Conversely, Internal Radiation Therapy (Brachytherapy) is proving to be the most rapidly growing segment as it is effective in curing localized tumors with fewer side effects. The segment is seeing greater adoption, especially in prostate and cervical cancer therapy, as it can provide more radiation doses directly to the affected area without damaging healthy tissues.By Application, Breast cancer was the leading application segment in 2023, holding a significant share of the radiotherapy market.The large number of breast cancer patients globally, in addition to the increasing application of radiation therapy as a successful adjuvant therapy, has entrenched its supremacy. Sophisticated radiotherapy modalities like hypofractionated radiation therapy and proton beam therapy are being increasingly employed to optimize the treatment outcome of breast cancer patients.The growth of prostate cancer is the fastest application segment led by the enhanced incidence rates amid the aging global population and expanding preference for minimal-invasive procedure treatment. Evolutions in the field of image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and proton therapy also added to the rising demand for the treatment of radiotherapy in managing prostate cancer.By End-User, Hospitals remained the largest end-user segment in the radiotherapy market in 2023, capturing over 60% of the total market share.The hospitals' dominance is because they have access to advanced radiotherapy machines, trained medical professionals, and the capacity to provide complete cancer care services in one place. Ambulatory care centers are witnessing the fastest rate of expansion in the industry. The rise in demand for cancer treatment in outpatients based on cost-efficiency and ease is propelling demand for radiotherapy services at such centers. Increased technology in making the therapy last for a shorter period as well as patient benefits is enhancing the take-off of radiotherapy in out-of-hospital treatment.Need any customization research on Radiotherapy Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3367 Regional Analysis, in 2023, North America led the global radiotherapy market, accounting for 40% of the total market share.The dominance of the region is due to its established healthcare infrastructure, advanced radiotherapy technology adoption, and an increasing number of cancer patients. Government programs focused on improving access to radiation therapy and raising investments in cancer research also favor market growth in North America.At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The speedy development of healthcare centers, rising government expenditure on cancer treatment, and heightened awareness about radiotherapy alternatives are key drivers of market growth in China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the growing incidence of cancer and enhanced accessibility of healthcare are fueling the growing use of radiotherapy treatments in the region.Buy Full Research Report on Radiotherapy Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3367 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.