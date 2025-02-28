Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Forecast to Reach USD 61.6 Billion by 2032
Rising Awareness and Government Initiatives Drive GrowthAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Women’s Health Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 43.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.05% from 2024 to 2032. The Market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by increasing awareness about women’s health issues, advancements in therapeutic treatments, and supportive government policies.
Market analysis
The increasing occurrence of chronic and lifestyle-associated disorders among women, along with reproductive medicine, osteoporosis, and menopause are some major factors responsible for market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus on early diagnosis and treatment, along with the advent of novel therapeutics, is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing initiatives from government and healthcare organizations across the globe for improving women’s health outcomes, further act to fuel the growth of the market.
Key Players in Women’s Health Therapeutics Market
• Bayer AG
• Pfizer, Inc.
• Cipla Inc.
• Orchid Pharma
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• AbbVie Inc.
• Axena Health
• Novartis AG
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Eli Lilly and Company
• AstraZeneca plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Eisai Co., Ltd.
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
• Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
• Astellas Pharma Inc.
• Sanofi
• Bristol Myers Squibb Company
• Allergan plc
Market Segmentation
By Application
The contraceptives segment accounted for 35.8% of total revenue in the Women’s Health Therapeutics Market in 2023. Contraceptives are some of the most widely used methods of family planning and pregnancy prevention, with oral contraceptives being the most popular choice. This segment is also being driven by the increasing adoption of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), including intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants. Other well-known uses are in menopause, osteoporosis, and hormone imbalance treatments. The increasing awareness about reproductive health and the access to advanced contraceptive methods will continue to favour this segment.
By Age
The age group of 50 years and above holds a dominant market revenue share in 2023. This is mainly because of increase the number of women who are affected by menopausal disease, osteoporosis and other (underlying) diseases related to age. The rising life services and increasing utilization on maintaining the quality of postmenopausal women's life will drive the therapeutics market in this age group. Moreover, the advancement in targeted therapeutics to alleviate symptoms such as hot flashes, bone density reduction, and hormonal fluctuations, is also propelling the growth of this segment.
By Drug
Denosumab (Prolia) was the leading drug on the 2023 market, with a 16.3% revenue share. Prolia has become a commonly indicated treatment for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women given the established reduction in fracture risk and increase in bone density associated with the treatment. Some important drugs in the market are hormonal therapies, contraceptive pills and Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs). The segment growth is driven by the growing prevalence of osteoporosis and growing adoption of biologic drugs for women’s health.
By Distribution Channel
In 2023, the hospital pharmacies were the leading distribution channel and accounted for 47.7% share of total revenue. Prescription-based women’s health therapeutics are primarily obtained in hospital pharmacies, and for conditions that require specialized treatment, such as osteoporosis and menopause management. Also, there is a wide array of medications in the hospital itself and the consultation of professionals at the hospital makes patients prefer the hospital pharmacy. The incremental shift towards this segment can be attributed to their convenience and accessibility, as retail pharmacies and online pharmacies gain more recognition.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Women’s Health Therapeutics Market, capturing 46.2% of the total revenue. Driving the growth of the region is high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness about women’s health issues. Government programs like the National Action Plan for Adverse Drug Event Prevention and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S. are significant contributors to women’s access to healthcare services. The rising prevalence of osteoporosis and menopause-related disorders, along with the presence of key market players, further strengthens the region’s market position.
The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period. The market is being driven by rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in healthcare investments, and growing awareness regarding women’s health. Countries like China, India, and Japan, are also adopting governmental actions for better maternal and reproductive health outcomes. For example, one of India’s flagship programs, National Health Mission (NHM), aims to provide improved health services for women including access to contraceptives and improvements in chronic disease management. The increasing occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases along with the rising acceptance of advanced therapeutics in the region are further driving the market for therapeutics.
Recent Developments
• In January 2024, Pfizer Inc. received FDA approval for its novel hormone therapy drug, aimed at managing severe menopause symptoms more effectively.
