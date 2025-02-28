Type 1 Diabetes Market Size to Reach USD 63.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 7.82%
Rising Prevalence and Technological Advancements Drive Market GrowthAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Type 1 Diabetes Market was valued at USD 32.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 63.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of advanced insulin delivery devices, increasing government initiatives, and the growing focus on personalized diabetes care.
Market Analysis
Increasing worldwide prevalence of diabetes is one of the important factors driving the Type 1 Diabetes market. As reported by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 8.4 million people had Type 1 Diabetes in 2021, with numbers set to increase significantly by 2030. Government and healthcare organizations are working towards spreading awareness through campaign and investing money in the management of diabetes which in turn is going to drive the market growth. Further, advancements in insulin delivery devices and glucose monitoring systems are also key factors influencing the market. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems and insulin pumps are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to provide real-time glucose readings and automated insulin delivery, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. AI and machine learning integration in diabetes management tools is another notable trend, as it allows for personalized treatment plans and predictive analytics.
Key Players in Type 1 Diabetes Market
• Eli Lilly
• Merck
• Novo Nordisk
• Sanofi
• AstraZeneca
• Novartis
• Pfizer Inc.
• Macrogenics, Inc.
• DiaVacs, Inc.
• Biodel, Inc.
• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
• Mannkind Corporation
• Abbott Laboratories
• Astellas Pharma, and others.
Market Segmentation
By Device Type
Insulin pumps was the leading segment among Type 1 Diabetes market with a 38.9% share in 2023. Insulin pumps are highly favored as they allow for precise doses of insulin to be administered, mimicking a healthy pancreas. They provide better flexibility and control of blood glucose levels, leading to less hypoglycemia and other complications. The demand for this segment is also increasing due to the increasing use of advanced insulin pumps with CGM integration and closed-loop systems. Moreover, lower barriers of entry to pump therapy via increasing availability of easier to use and less invasive insulin pumps means wider patient population access.
By Insulin Type
In 2023, long-acting insulin accounted for the largest revenue share of the market with 52.1%. The use of basal insulin (long-acting insulin) is preferred to provide stable blood glucose levels throughout the day. This kind of insulin is frequently combined with rapid-acting insulin to mimic the body’s natural response to insulin. The emergence of ultra-long-acting insulin analogs are more convenient and effective will help to push this segment even further. Moreover, the increasing focus on reducing the frequency of insulin injections is driving the adoption of long-acting insulin formulations.
By End User
The homecare settings segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, due to increasing preference for self-management of diabetes. Patients with such conditions can now manage them at home rather than travelling to a hospital on a regular basis. The accessibility of user-friendly devices like insulin pens, glucose meters and CGM systems has allowed patients to take the lead in managing their diabetes, rather than simply relying on a prescription from their healthcare provider. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly propelled a trend toward in-home care, as patients wish to avoid healthcare environments. This is also contributing to the growth of the segment due to a growing adoption of telehealth services for remote diabetes management.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, North America led the international Type 1 Diabetes market, with a share of 45.7% revenue share. Factors such as the high incidence of diabetes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the existing key market players attribute to the dominant position of the region in the market. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to the market, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced diabetes management technologies and the growing focus on personalized medicine. Initiatives undertaken by the government like the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) are doing significant work towards market growth. Innovation is being driven in diabetes care as a result of the region's focus on research and development.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about diabetes management. Countries such as China and India are major contributors to the market, supported by government initiatives like China’s “Healthy China 2030” plan and India’s “National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS).” The increasing adoption of advanced diabetes management technologies and a large patient population in the region are encouraging significant growth opportunities for the market players.
Recent Developments
• In 2023, Medtronic launched its next-generation MiniMed 780G insulin pump with advanced hybrid closed-loop technology, offering improved glucose control and user convenience.
• In 2023, Novo Nordisk received FDA approval for its ultra-long-acting insulin analog, Awiqli, which offers once-weekly dosing for Type 1 Diabetes patients.
