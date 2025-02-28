Smart Tracker Market Set to Grow USD 2.02 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Demand for Safety and Asset Tracking

Smart Tracker Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Smart Tracker Market is growing with demand for IoT-enabled tracking solutions in consumer electronics, logistics, and healthcare.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Smart Tracker Market Size was valued at USD 0.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 2.02 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.71% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The growth of the Smart Tracker market is attributed to the rise in demand for personal safety, asset tracking, and supply chain management solutions. Tracker functionalities powered by IoT, GPS, and Bluetooth technologies have improved to efficiently design functional and affordable trackers. Demand for anti-theft & loss prevention techno gadgets has increased due to the rising adoption of wearable devices. Moreover, several industries such as logistics, healthcare, and retail are adopting smart trackers, which is further aiding in the growth of the market. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Apple Inc.- Fitbit Inc.- Garmin Ltd.- Ambiotex GmbH- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.- Fossil Group Inc.- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.- Tile Inc.- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd- Chipolo DOO- Innova Technology LLC (Protag)- Kaltiol Technologies Key Market Segmentation: By Type: In 2023, Bluetooth trackers dominated the smart tracker market, because they are inexpensive, easy to use, and can be used for almost every object, including keys, purses, and bags. Bluetooth trackers are widely available consumer devices that operate in the short range. The GPS tracker segment is projected to lead with the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as it provides real-time location tracking over long distances. Some of the applications where GPS trackers are used widely, are for fleet management, vehicle tracking, and outdoor activities. This growth is driven by increasing demand for asset and vehicle tracking solutions and advancements in GPS technology. By Technology: The smart tracker market was dominated by Bluetooth in 2023 and will rise at the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The best-known and most widely used technology for this is Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags, which have gained popularity due to their low cost, user-friendly nature, and common use in tracking personal items such as keys, bags, and wallets. Bluetooth Tracker is a Long-Range Low-Power Solution for Individual Consumers. Yet, as the need for more specific monitoring continues to rise, GPS will have rapid growth for many years ahead of us. Long-range and real-time tracking ability in GPS trackers, popularly known as Global Positioning System trackers, is driving the increasing usages across a range of industries, such as logistics, fleet management, and outdoor activities, thus propelling the growth of the market.By Application: Consumer products dominated the market in 2023, and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This development has pronouncedly driven the growth of smart trackers for personal items inclusive of keys, wallets, and bags which is further catalyzed due to ease of convenience, safety, and theft prevention. More and more organizations require trackers on consumer products as technology becomes more integrated into everyday life. Meanwhile, the rapid improvement of Bluetooth and GPS technology, and shall create these trackers simpler, more sufficient, and affordable causing increased consumer acceptance within next few years.North America Leads Smart Tracker Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing RegionIn 2023, North America led the smart tracker market, as consumers are more aware of smart devices, technology is more mature, and major key market players are heavily active in this region. Smart trackers are dominant in the region, which can be attributed to the strong infrastructure for smart devices, the growing adoption of smart devices, and increasing concerns regarding personal safety, asset management, and theft prevention. Moreover, their incorporation into different verticals including healthcare, logistics, and automotive has also boosted the market expansion.Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, 2024-2032. The adoption of smart technologies along with the (growing) middle class and the expanding e-commerce market in China, India, and Japan are among the drives of this growth. The advent of smart tracker market is based on ground rules set by rapid growing economies in Asia-Pacific with their swift urbanization, rising disposable incomes and improving tech infrastructure that lays foundation for further growth opportunities in this domain. Moreover, the rising adoption of wearable devices, along with need of security solution through asset tracking market across consumer & industrial applications across Asia Pacific, will creates an opportunity for the growth of smart tracker as well. 