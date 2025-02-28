Diabetes Devices Market to Reach USD 57.15 Bn by 2032, Growing at 7.66% CAGR | SNS Insider

Diabetes Devices Market

Diabetes Devices Market Set for Strong Growth, Driven by Advancements in Insulin Delivery and Blood Glucose Monitoring

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Diabetes Devices Market was valued at USD 30.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 57.15 billion by 2032, registering a steady CAGR of 7.66% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide, increasing demand for self-monitoring solutions, and advancements in diabetes management technologies.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3159 Segmentation OverviewBy Type, in 2023, the insulin delivery devices segment dominated the diabetes devices market, capturing the largest share of revenue.Its growth is fueled by the growing use of insulin pens, pumps, and intelligent insulin delivery systems that improve accuracy and patient adherence. The growth in the prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes and the need for painless and easy-to-use insulin administration solutions are also driving market growth.In contrast, blood glucose monitoring devices are anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The segment is picking up steam with the growing demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems over conventional blood glucose meters. The adoption of AI-based analytics and smartphone-compatible monitoring systems is also significantly contributing to the increased use of these devices.By End-Use, Hospitals held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 41% of the diabetes devices market.The predominance of this segment is because of the presence of sophisticated medical infrastructure, qualified healthcare professionals, and the growing rate of diabetes-related hospital admissions. Moreover, hospitals keep on investing in the latest diabetes care technologies to improve patient management and outcomes.At the same time, diagnostic centers are anticipated to grow the fastest in the next few years. The segment is being fueled by the growing demand for early diagnosis of diabetes, preventive screening programs, and a trend toward outpatient treatment. With more individuals choosing regular diabetes screening, diagnostic centers are investing in cutting-edge glucose monitoring technologies, resulting in substantial market growth.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3159 Regional AnalysisNorth America remained the largest market for diabetes devices in 2023Driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of diabetes, and growing uptake of advanced diabetes management technologies. The U.S. has witnessed a growth in the adoption of smart insulin pens and continuous glucose monitoring devices, favoring overall market leadership.The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the highest-growing market for diabetes devices in the coming years. The region's speedy market growth is due to expanding healthcare investments, growing cases of diabetes, and enhanced awareness of diabetes management. China and India are seeing a remarkable improvement in healthcare access, as well as an increased adoption rate of advanced diabetes monitoring equipment, fueling regional market growth.Key Players in Diabetes Devices Market• Medtronic plc• Abbott Laboratories• F.Hoffmann-La-Ltd.• Bayer AG• Lifescan Inc.• B Braun Melsungen AG• Lifescan Inc.• Dexcom Inc.• Insulet Corporation• Ypsomed Holdings• Companion Medical• Sanofi• Valeritas Holding Inc• Novo NordiskBuy Full Research Report on Diabetes Devices Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3159 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.