Virtual Sports Market to USD 65.20 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Virtual Sports Market, valued at USD 15.88 Bn in 2023, is estimated to reach USD 65.20 Bn by 2032, growing at a 17.05% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Virtual Sports Market size was valued at USD 15.88 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 65.20 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.05% from 2024 to 2032. The rapid advancements in AI-powered simulation, real-time analytics, and immersive gaming experiences are significantly fueling the growth of the Virtual Sports Market.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5812 Some of Major Keyplayers:- 2K Sports (NBA 2K, WWE 2K)- Activision Blizzard (Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled)- Big Ant Studios (AO Tennis, Cricket 22)- Codemasters (F1 Series, GRID Legends)- Cyanide Studio (Pro Cycling Manager, Blood Bowl)- Dovetail Games (Fishing Sim World, Train Sim World)- EA Sports (FIFA (EA Sports FC), Madden NFL)- HB Studios (The Golf Club, PGA Tour 2K)- Konami (eFootball (PES), Hyper Sports R)- Milestone S.r.l. (MotoGP, Ride)- Netmarble (Fishing Strike, Koongya Draw Party)- Nintendo (Mario Strikers, Nintendo Switch Sports)- Square Enix (Championship Manager, Figureheads)- SEGA (Virtua Tennis, Let's Make a Soccer Team!)- Sports Interactive (Football Manager, Eastside Hockey Manager)- Red Entertainment (Bujingai, Dear Boys Fast Break!)- Ubisoft (Steep, Riders Republic)- Visual Concepts (NBA 2K, WWE 2K)By Component: Solutions Segment Leads, While Services Register the Fastest GrowthThe Solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for 80% of revenue share in 2023, owing to the growing demand for AI-decision-driven gaming engines, simulation software, and real-time analytics tools. With gaming companies pushing for ultra-realistic graphics alongside physics-based movements, the market will be profiting from solutions such as motion capturing and predictive AI-based gaming.The services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR, due to increasing investments in custom games, software maintenance, and analytics services dedicated to players. Virtual sports are becoming more interactive and user-driven, with companies offering subscription-based gaming models, digital coaching services, and in-game analytics.By Game: Football Dominates, While Basketball Registers the Fastest GrowthThe football segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to the same for the overall sport and substantial investments in football AI simulations by gaming companies. The ramp-up for virtual leagues, fantasy football platforms, and AI-driven real-time gaming experiences brought the market penetration just right.The basketball segment is the fastest-growing segment with the fastest CAGR, attributed to AI-enabled game engines that boost gameplay and serve as NBA-endorsed virtual sports. These features, especially among youth are like a new-age fantasy or a simulation, hence designed incorporation entails interest into gaming real-time physics-simulation, predictive analytics of player-initiated movement, and virtual relatable team management.By Demographic: 21 to 35 Years Segment Dominates, While Below 21 Years Registers Fastest Growth21 to 35 years segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, As it correlates with the highest level of engagement with fantasy sports and AI-driven eSports tournaments. NFT-based collectibles, and in-game player analytics followed by mobile-based sports gaming apps have further increased adoption rate within this segment.The Below 21 Years segment is the fastest-growing segment, propelled by the influence of gaming culture on youth, AI-driven gamification, and the growing popularity of mobile-based gaming. Growth in this segment is likely to be propelled by the proliferating number of youth-centric virtual sports leagues and mobile-based immersive gaming experiences.Virtual Sports Market Segmentation:By Component- Solutions- ServicesBy Game- Football- Racing- Golf- Basketball- Cricket- Skiing- Tennis- MMA- OthersBy Demographic- Below 21 Years- 21 to 35 Years- 35 to 54 Years- 54 Years and AboveEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5812 By Region: North America Leads, While Asia-Pacific Registers the Fastest CAGRNorth America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, because of the high penetration of AI-based sports by simulation-based virtual sports, the strong goodwill of eSports culture, and high investment from tech giants. The expansion of the market is fueled by industry players like Electronic Arts, DraftKings, and FanDuel.Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the years to come, due to the explosion of eSports, growing 5G adoption, and increasing mobile gaming market penetration in China, India, and Korea. This is also catalyzing growth in the region due to the fast-paced adoption of fantasy sports platforms, digital sports tournaments, and AI-powered mobile gaming experiences.Recent Developments in the Virtual Sports Market (2024)- January 2024 – Electronic Arts (EA) launched an AI-powered virtual football simulation platform, enhancing real-time gameplay and predictive analytics.- February 2024 – DraftKings introduced an AI-driven fantasy sports betting feature, integrating real-time predictive models for user engagement.- March 2024 – Tencent Games partnered with FIFA to develop a blockchain-based virtual football ecosystem, enhancing in-game asset ownership.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/virtual-sports-market-5812 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 