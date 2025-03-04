Leading Driver In The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market 2025: Impact Of Rising Prevalence Of Rare Genetic Diseases

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The spinal muscular atrophy global market is set to witness a robust growth from $3.53 billion in 2024 to $4.01 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%. This expansion is a result of increased diagnosis and early detection, rising prevalence of rare genetic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, supportive government and regulatory policies, and the growing demand to meet unmet healthcare needs.

According to the latest projections, the spinal muscular atrophy market size will continue its rapid growth trajectory in the coming years as well. It is projected to reach $6.59 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 13.2%. This surge in growth can be attributed to the increased awareness and diagnosis, broadening treatment accessibility, heightened healthcare investments in rare diseases, a favorable regulatory environment, and escalating healthcare expenditure. The upcoming forecast period will witness certain trends taking shape such as advancements in oral therapies, the uptake of gene therapy, technological progression in drug delivery systems, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in SMA treatment development, and advancements in gene editing technologies.

What Drives The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Growth?

One of the major drivers propelling the spinal muscular atrophy market is the rising prevalence of rare genetic diseases. These are disorders caused by gene mutations that impact a minuscule percentage of the population, often causing severe and chronic health complications. Increasing instances of such rare genetic diseases could be owing to improved diagnostic technologies, heightened awareness, and better accessibility to genetic testing, which helps identify and report more cases. Spinal muscular atrophy SMA, which is a rare genetic disorder, epitomizes the challenges and opportunities associated with understanding inherited diseases. Emphasizing on the need for advanced research into genetic conditions, a report published by the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, revealed that genetic testing of SMN1 has successfully enabled precise epidemiological studies. This revealed that SMA occurs in one among 10,000 to 20,000 live births and more than 95% of affected patients are homozygous for SMN1 deletion. Hence, the rising prevalence of rare genetic diseases will steer the growth of the spinal muscular atrophy market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market?

The spinal muscular atrophy market also boasts robust competition with major companies like Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Genentech Inc., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biohaven Ltd., Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., RegenXBio Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., AveXis Inc., Scholar Rock Inc., Genethon, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., NMD Pharma A/S, Hanugen Therapeutics Inc., Beijing Jinlan Gene Technology Co. Ltd., spearheading industry innovations.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market?

Continuing with its promising trend of innovations, leading spinal muscular atrophy market players are developing novel dry syrup products to promote medication adherence and facilitate administration ease for pediatric and other patient groups with swallowing difficulties. A case in point is Japan-based pharmaceutical giant, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which, in September 2024, announced regulatory approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for an expanded indication of its drug Evrysdi risdiplam. This approval allows for the drug's use in pre-symptomatic spinal muscular atrophy and extends dosing to infants under two months old, enabling treatment initiation before symptoms appear, potentially improving therapeutic outcomes for affected infants.

How Is The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Type 1 Severe, Type 2 Intermediate, Type 3 Mild, Type 4 Adult

2 By Age: Pediatric, Adults

3 By Treatment: Drug Therapy, Gene Therapy

4 By End User: Hospital pharmacy, Online pharmacy, Retail pharmacy

Subsegments:

1 By Type 1 Severe: Infantile-Onset SMA, Severe Progressive SMA

2 By Type 2 Intermediate: Early-Onset SMA, Non-progressive SMA

3 By Type 3 Mild: Juvenile-Onset SMA, Mild Progressive SMA

4 By Type 4 Adult: Adult-Onset SMA, Late-Onset SMA

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market?

In terms of regional distribution, North America held the lion's share of the spinal muscular atrophy market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

