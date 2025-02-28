Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites Achieves Certified Autism Center™

Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Leading Dubai's Inclusive Hospitality Efforts

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This certification marks a major achievement in the hotel’s commitment to providing an inclusive, welcoming, and accessible experience for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities. Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites is now at the forefront of Dubai's efforts to become the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere. The CAD designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, people of determination, and their families.

“At Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, we believe in creating experiences where every guest feels truly welcomed and supported,” shares Murat Zorlu, general manager of Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites. “This IBCCES certification reflects our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring our spaces are not only luxurious but also accessible and sensory-friendly for all. Our goal is to provide a comfortable and relaxing destination where individuals with unique sensory needs can relax, connect, and enjoy memorable moments together.”

As part of their commitment to accessibility, the hotel has implemented a range of thoughtful services tailored to sensory needs. For example, the Rixy Kids Club is designed with sensory-friendly toys to engage children in a calming, enjoyable environment. In addition, the hotel has designated low-sensory seating areas in various locations, including the serene corners of Toro Loco, the Gold Room at L’Olivo, the reception desk, and the spa lounge, providing guests with peaceful spaces to relax and recharge.

Rixos The Palm also offers detailed and easy-to-read food labels that clearly indicate ingredients and potential allergens, ensuring transparency for all guests. Their dining options include a variety of gluten-free and vegan dishes, thoughtfully crafted to meet diverse dietary needs and preferences. To further enhance the experience, the hotel collects dietary information upon booking confirmation and arranges for chefs to meet with guests upon arrival, offering customized menus tailored to individual needs and preferences.

In addition to these sensory-friendly offerings, Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites has partnered with Al Jalila Foundation as an official charity partner to further foster inclusivity. As part of this initiative, the hotel hosts the Rixy Kids Carnival, a special program where families can connect, socialize, and enjoy a shared experience in a comfortable, inclusive setting. This event provides a natural space for children to socialize and interact with others in a welcoming environment, promoting a sense of community for both parents and children alike.

A central aspect of the hotel’s certification was training over 80% of the team at Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites in autism and sensory sensitivities. This training equips hotel staff with essential knowledge and skills to provide personalized care for autistic guests, helping them navigate the hotel with ease and comfort. This commitment ensures that every guest’s needs are met with the utmost respect and attention to detail.

As part of the certification process, IBCCES also conducted in-depth onsite audits of Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites' facilities, assessing factors such as lighting, sound, textures, and smells in public spaces, guest rooms, and amenities. The results of this were used to develop an extensive report, as well as sensory guides, providing autistic guests with valuable information to select the most appropriate rooms or areas based on their individual sensory needs or preferences.

"We are thrilled to announce the certification of Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites as a Certified Autism Center™," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "This achievement demonstrates the hotel’s strong dedication to creating an inclusive environment for autistic individuals and their families. By prioritizing sensory-friendly elements and training their staff to offer tailored support, Rixos The Palm is setting a new standard in inclusive hospitality."

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as other resources and long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of autism and neurodiversity – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and neurodiversity training, working in over 111 countries and providing training in 8 languages. IBCCES also developed the Accessibility App, a free tool with resources for individuals with various disabilities or accommodations needs.

IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives such as the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC) programs, ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals feel welcomed and included while traveling and in their communities.

About Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites

Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah’s tranquil eastern crescent, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is a luxurious family-friendly 5-star destination offering its unique ‘All-Inclusive, All-Exclusive’ concept. Offering serene beachfront views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, this beachfront resort is renowned for its guest-centric service, ensuring that every stay is effortless and extraordinary. Located just minutes from Dubai's top attractions, it provides the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites features an impressive 1-kilometre private beach, four pristine swimming pools, and 316 beautifully appointed rooms and suites. Guests can indulge in premium food and beverage offerings across various venues, including Turquoise for all-day international dining, the refined L’Olivo Ristorante, and the vibrant Latin-American Steakhouse Toro Loco. The resort’s Anjana Spa, inspired by Turkish traditions, offers rejuvenating treatments, while the Exclusive Sports Club provides daily fitness programs and wellness classes, such as Yoga, Pilates, TRX, and Aqua Spinning. Families are also well catered for with the Rixy Kids Club, where a world of interactive games, shows, and activities designed to inspire young minds await in a safe and educational environment.

Designed to exceed expectations, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites delivers an all-inclusive experience where everything from gourmet dining to live entertainment is included. Personalised check-in experiences, a dedicated concierge, and luggage assistance at departure further enhance the luxury experience.. Whether for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a bespoke event, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites guarantees a stay defined by ultimate comfort, luxury, and world-class hospitality.

Legal Disclaimer:

