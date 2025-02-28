MUSICK PEELER’S JANE USHER RECOGNIZED AS TOP ENERGY LAWYER

Jane Usher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawdragon has named Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP attorney Jane Usher in its annual list of the 500 Leading Energy Lawyers. Ms. Usher was selected utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous methodology. “There’s a remarkable confluence of those who work throughout the strata of energy – nuclear, wind, solar, hydropower and of course good old oil and gas," states the publisher.“We are incredibly proud of Jane’s achievement in receiving this recognition,” says Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie. “Her work in the area of water projects is truly remarkable. We applaud her efforts in being a trailblazer in the energy arena.”Jane Usher works in Musick Peeler’s Los Angeles office, representing private, public, and nonprofit entities in their regulatory affairs. Her work arises out of the use of land and natural resources, notably water, development, and the restoration of contaminated sites. For three decades, Usher has advised clients on issues of planning, zoning, permitting, subdivisions, title, easements, covenants, soil, air, water, energy, recycling, remediation, and the California Environmental Quality Act. Her expertise includes the companion fields of the Brown Act, Public Records Act, ethics, ordinances, legislation, community outreach, public hearings, and general municipal and administrative law. Usher guides her clients from the inception of a matter, through agency hearings and determinations, to the conclusion of any litigation that might result.Usher speaks extensively on zoning, environmental and municipal law, including on the important relationships between property owners, their neighbors and social justice. Prior to her time at Musick Peeler, Usher received the Tree People’s Evergreen Award and the AIA California Council’s Presidential Citation for her work in appointed roles for the City of Los Angeles.Usher is a founding board member of the Play Equity Fund, partner to the LA 84 Foundation, which seeks to level the playing field for underserved student athletes. She serves on the board of the Windsor Square Association, where she was a past president. Usher is also a founding board member of the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council and sits on its Land Use Committee.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.