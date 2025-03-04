Thoracic Drainage Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $1.35 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.58%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

What Does The Future Hold For The Thoracic Drainage Devices Market?

Forecast data predicts substantial growth within the thoracic drainage devices market in the coming years. The market is anticipated to escalate from $0.89 billion in 2024 to nearly $0.97 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.95%. This growth during the historical period can primarily be credited to the rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases, the increasing number of thoracic surgeries, a surging geriatric population, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and rising pneumothorax and pleural effusion incidents.

There's more. The thoracic drainage devices market will witness further robust growth in the coming years, reaching a staggering $1.35 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.58%. This forecasted growth is attributed not only to increased healthcare expenditure, improved awareness about post-operative care, advancements in global hospital infrastructure, and rising demand for portable drainage systems, but also to the escalating adoption of disposable medical devices.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20979&type=smp

What Drives The Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Growth?

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders underscores the expected market growth. These maladies include a gamut of conditions impairing the heart, blood vessels, and lungs, profoundly influencing overall cardiovascular and respiratory health. The escalating prevalence results from sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, smoking, and a lack of routine health monitoring, consequently necessitating specialized treatments and preventive care measures. Thoracic drainage devices play a pivotal role by efficiently removing excess fluid, air, or blood from the pleural or thoracic cavity, ensuring optimal lung and cardiovascular function.

Moreover, the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is likely to bolster market growth. Such medical procedures, often involving small or no incisions, utilize advanced tools to minimize tissue damage, recovery time, and scarring compared to conventional open surgery. The growing preference stems from the promise of shorter hospital stays, reduced recovery times, lower infection risks, and less scarring. For instance, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that minimally invasive procedures experienced a 7% growth in 2023, surpassing surgical procedure growth by 2%.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thoracic-drainage-devices-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Thoracic Drainage Devices Market?

Powering the expansion of the thoracic drainage devices market are major industry players such as Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Group Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Vygon SA, Poly Medicure Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medela AG, Utah Medical Products Inc., Angiplast Private Limited, Sterimed Medical Devices Private Limited, Eurosets s.r.l., Redax S.p.a., Sinapi Biomedical Pty Ltd., Rocket Medical plc, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Argon Medical Devices Inc., and Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Thoracic Drainage Devices Market?

Significant industry players concentrate on product innovation to maintain their competitive edge. The introduction of cutting-edge products, such as evacuated drainage bottles, enhances efficiency and lowers the risk of infection during medical procedures. For instance, in September 2023, Merit Medical Systems Inc. launched the Aspira evacuated drainage bottle—a device designed to enhance patient comfort and control, require 23% less storage space than traditional drainage bottles, enabling patients to carry out self-treatment at home.

How Is The Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Digital, Traditional

2 By Product: Thoracic Drainage Systems, Thoracic Drainage Kits, Pleural Drainage Catheters, Other Products

3 By Application: Cardiac Surgery, Thoracic And Pulmonary Surgery, Other Applications

4 By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Under the Digital segment, you can find Electronic Monitoring Systems, Digital Drainage Units With Real-Time Pressure Measurement, and Automated Fluid Monitoring Devices. The Traditional segment houses Suction Drainage Systems, Gravity Drainage Systems, and Water-Seal Chest Drains.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Thoracic Drainage Devices Market?

According to the report, North America led the pack in the thoracic drainage devices market as of 2024. But the report doesn’t stop there. It covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa, ensuring comprehensive global insights.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Ostomy Drainage Bags Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ostomy-drainage-bags-global-market-report

Urinary Drainage Bags Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urinary-drainage-bags-global-market-report

Thoracic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thoracic-surgery-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.