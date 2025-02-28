Gaming PC Market to USD 180.86 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Gaming PC Market, valued at USD 57.21 Bn in 2023, is estimated to reach USD 180.86 Bn by 2032, growing at a 13.68% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Gaming PC Market size was valued at USD 57.21 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 180.86 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.68% from 2024-2032. The increasing demand for high-performance gaming PCs, fueled by advancements in graphics technology, AI-powered gaming, and the rising popularity of eSports, is significantly driving the growth of the market.

Some of Major Keyplayers:- Acer (Predator Orion 9000, Predator Helios 300)- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Ryzen 9 7900X, Radeon RX 6900 XT)- Alienware (Dell Inc.) (Alienware Aurora R13, Alienware m15 R6)- CORSAIR (Vengeance i7200, ONE PRO i200)- NVIDIA (GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 3080)- CyberPowerPC (Gamer Xtreme VR, Infinity X Series)- Lenovo Group Ltd. (Legion Tower 5i, Legion 5 Pro)- Razer Inc. (Razer Blade 15, Razer Core X Chroma)- Digital Storm (Lynx, Velox)- Micro-Star International (MSI) (Trident X, Aegis RS)- ASUS (ROG Strix GA35, TUF Gaming GT501)- HP Development Company, L.P. (Omen 45L, Omen 25L)- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Odyssey G9 Monitor, Odyssey Neo G8)- Apple Inc. (Mac Studio, iMac Pro)- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10, HPE Apollo 2000 Gen10)- Origin PC (Millennium, Neuron)- XPG (XPG Xenia 15, XPG Xenia 14)- Zotac (ZBOX Magnus EN173070C, ZBOX MAGNUS EK51060)- Maingear (VYBE, F131)- iBUYPOWER (Gaming Desktop Slate, iBUYPOWER Element 9260)By Product Category: Desktop Segment Dominates, While Advanced Laptops Register Fastest CAGRThe desktop segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, given their performance, upgrade potential, and customization. Professional gamers and eSports players who need powerful graphics cards and high-end processors prefer these systems.The laptop segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.89% between 2024–2032, due to the demand for convenience and portability. Innovations in technology to deliver lighter, faster, more powerful gaming laptops with long battery life, and with more or higher-quality displays are giving gamers the nudge to game on the go. Increased remote working and dynamic gaming spaces are also creating demand for portable gaming options.By Price Range: High-End and Extreme High-End Range Lead, While Mid-Range Grows FastestThe mid-range segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 and it is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to prices becoming increasingly affordable and mid-range GPU and CPU performance increasing. With the increasing popularity of cloud gaming and streaming platforms, mid-range PC sales are also on the rise, as consumers want competent systems that excel at gaming and content creation.By Distribution Channel: Online Sales Dominate, While Offline Sales Experience Fastest GrowthThe offline distribution channel channels segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 on account of consumers' preference for in-hand experiences before buying it. A retailer can offer personalized recommendations for suggested purchases, product testing, and other in-store promotional programs only available for specialty gaming outlets. They have supported offline sales growth as more and more gaming cafes and experience zones are dedicated to gaming pops in rural areas of emerging markets.The online distribution segment is experiencing the fastest growth, as consumers prefer e-commerce platforms for convenience, wide availability of gaming PC, and discounts. Amazon, Newegg, and even some sites run by the manufacturers themselves provide a seamless shopping experience where users can compare specs, read reviews, and easily purchase high-end gaming rigs.Gaming PC Market Segmentation:By Product Category- Desktop- Laptop- PeripheralsBy Price Range- Low-range (Less than USD 500)- Mid-range (USD 600 to USD 1000)- High-end and Extreme High-end-range (More than USD 1000)By End-user- Professional Gamers- Casual Gamers- Others (Game Testers, Game Troubleshooters, Etc.)By Distribution Channel- Online- Offline Not to mention the very large eSports investments taking place in the region, as well as highly-developed technological infrastructure.Asia-Pacific will experience the highest growth rate (CAGR) due to the rapid growth of the gaming industry in China, India, and South Korea. This is mainly attributed to the rising internet users, the increase in disposable income of the population, and increasing demand for mobile & PC gaming among the population in the region.Recent Developments in the Gaming PC Market (2024)- January 2024: NVIDIA launched its latest GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, featuring next-gen AI-powered gaming enhancements and ray tracing technology.- February 2024: AMD introduced the Ryzen 8000 series processors, designed for ultra-high performance gaming PCs with improved energy efficiency.- March 2024: Dell Alienware unveiled the Alienware Aurora R16, a high-performance gaming desktop with advanced cooling technology and customizable RGB lighting. 