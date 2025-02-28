New survey highlights demand for self-service in higher education libraries

D-Tech's height-adjustable self-service library kiosk, serveIT Marvin Crisp, Founder and Owner of D-Tech International D-Tech Logo

A new library survey has revealed the growing adoption of self-service technology in academic libraries, with a clear trend towards accessibility.

By embracing self-service technology, libraries are not only improving efficiency but also ensuring all students have equal access to library resources, when and where they need it” — Marvin Crisp, founder, D-Tech International

IPSWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new library survey from library technology company D-Tech International has revealed the growing adoption of self-service technology in academic libraries, with a clear trend towards accessibility.Conducted in December 2024, the survey gathered responses from 68 library customers across the UK and US. Of the 43% representing academic institutions, over half used self-service technology and 28% identified accessibility as a top reason for its use.A standout trend from the survey is the rising demand for 24/7 access to library services, with 63% of participants reporting this as one of the most important features of library smart lockers.Smart lockers, allowing for around-the-clock collection and returns, have been used to give access to library resources outside of opening hours, and even from a more accessible location on campus. Many higher education libraries are also integrating smart lockers with charging capabilities to facilitate a laptop loan service for fair access to digital resources.Notably, qualitative data highlighted these forms of self-service technology as a means of meeting accessibility regulations as academic libraries work to ensure equitable access for all and help to close the digital divide.Marvin Crisp, founder and owner of D-Tech International, which was recently ranked as the number one contractor for self-service charging lockers and self-service software under the Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges ( APUC ) framework, said: “Our survey shows the growing commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in academic libraries. By embracing self-service technology, libraries are not just improving efficiency but also ensuring all students have equal access to library resources, when and where they need it.”The Library of Things initiative, which involves the lending of items beyond traditional library materials, is also a consideration when it comes to installing self-service technology. In fact, 52% of respondents from academic libraries ranked multiple locker sizes as one of the most important features of a smart locker to hold various items.“24/7 access is becoming the norm, whether it’s to borrow books, laptops, or non-traditional items,” Marvin concluded.For more information on D-Tech International and its products and services, visit www.d-techinternational.com About D-Tech International:D-Tech International is a global leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-performance technology solutions for libraries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, D-Tech has been at the forefront of the library technology industry since 2002, serving both academic and public libraries. The company has offices in Suffolk, UK, and New Jersey, US, and manufactures its products on site.In 2024, D-Tech was appointed to the Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges (APUC) framework for the supply of Library Equipment, Software and Maintenance (LIB1021 AP), and ranked as the number one contractor for Lot 3 – Self-Service Charging Lockers and Lot 4 – Self-Service Software. APUC Ltd is one of six regional University Purchasing Consortia in the UK which together form the United Kingdom University Purchasing Consortia (UKUPC) group.

