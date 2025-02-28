A White Son in a Black Church: Prodigal Discusses Race, Identity, and Spirituality

Prodigal Discusses Race, Identity, and Spirituality

BUFFELO, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Oscar Salazar, Jr. and Joel Beeson present Prodigal: Home is Colorblind. It is a novel that discusses themes of faith, identity, and belonging. Through the journey of Ethan Harris, a white boy raised in a Black family and church, the novel explores the complexities of racial identity and the lifelong search for acceptance.Prodigal follows Ethan as he struggles with the loss of his adoptive mother. This tragedy sets him on a desperate quest to understand where he truly belongs. Feeling like an outsider in his own home, he makes misguided choices that lead him further from those who love him. His journey of self-discovery takes him to places he never expected, testing his faith and forcing him to confront his past.Fifteen years later, Ethan faces a different kind of challenge. One that will define his future. Now a devoted man of faith, he is pushed into the power struggle over the leadership of the same church he once abandoned. Still viewed by some as an outsider, Ethan relies on the lessons of his past to unite a divided congregation and prove that faith goes beyond race and history.At its core, Prodigal is a powerful reflection on the intersection of race and faith. Ethan’s journey highlights the challenges of identity, acceptance, and the strength it takes to overcome injustice, both from others and within oneself. The novel examines how love and spirituality can bridge even the deepest divides.About the AuthorsOscar Salazar, Jr. and Joel Beeson bring their unique perspectives to Prodigal: Home is Colorblind. They have written a story that relates to readers from all walks of life. Their work challenges conventional narratives and offering a heartfelt exploration of faith and identity in a diverse world.

