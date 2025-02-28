Hi-View Resources to Attend PDAC 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (‘HI-VIEW' OR THE ‘COMPANY’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces its attendance at the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2nd to Wednesday, March 5th, 2025. The Company encourages attendees to meet the Hi-View team at Booth #3210 in the Investor’s Exchange.

About PDAC

The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events. The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

Hi-View CEO & Director R. Nick Horsley states, “We are looking forward to showcasing our portfolio of BC Gold projects and connecting with the investment community.”

BC Gold Projects

Hi-View recently entered into an agreement with an arms-length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in the strategically located “BEN” claim in close proximity to Amarc Resources Ltd.’s (“Amarc” or “AHR”) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (“Freeport”) recently announced significant drilling discovery at the Gold-Silver-Copper rich porphyry AuRORA target. (See Amarc News Release dated January 20th, 2025). The BEN claim is strategically located within Hi-View’s Lawyers East claim block that is contiguous to the western flank of Amarc’s JOY Property.

The BEN claim was previously owned by TDG Gold Corp. (“TDG”) that operates the nearby “Baker” and “Shasta” Copper/Gold projects and is contiguous to the North and East sides of Hi-View’s Lawyers East claim block (See below Toodoggone area map).

See project page for more information: Toodoggone Mining District - Hi-View Resources

Hi-View Resources CEO Robert Nick Horsley states, “Gold prices are hitting all-time highs and copper is in high demand as a critical metal in the Green Energy Transition. We are well positioned and excited to continue our exploration in the prolific Toodoggone region following significant 2024 sampling discoveries on our Lawyers claim blocks next to the Amarc Resources AuRORA discovery.

Neighboring Thesis Gold Inc. (“TAU”) recently raised $10 Million by way of brokered private placement and will be actively drilling to expand their existing mineral resource of over 4 million ounces of Gold equivalent next to our100% owned Golden Stranger property.

We are planning an active 2025 exploration season, focusing on both our newly acquired Babine Gold and Copper project and our Gold-Silver Projects in the prolific Toodoggone region. Furthermore, the Company will continue to look to acquire new exciting opportunities to add to its highly prospective portfolio of Gold and Copper exploration projects.”

Planning has commenced for a follow up exploration program on the Company’s 9,175 Hectare (“Ha”) Golden Stranger Project and Lawyers East, West and South claims located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone-Kemess porphyry Cu-Au region of north-central British Columbia (“Toodoggone”).

Hi-View’s properties are contiguous to Thesis Gold Inc. (“TAU”) Lawyers-Ranch project that has reported significant drilling intercepts and extensive continued drilling campaigns and currently hosts a Total Mineral Resource of 4.0 million ounces (Moz) gold equivalent (AuEq)1,2 (Measured and Indicated) at 1.51 grams per tonne (g/t) AuEq1,2 and 727,000 oz AuEq1,2 (Inferred) at 1.82 g/t Au Eq1,2 (See Thesis News Release dated September 5th 2024). To the Southeast, Hi-View’s properties are contiguous to Amarc’s JOY Copper-Gold district project that recently announced significant drilling discoveries at the Au-rich porphyry AuRORA Target (See Amarc News Release dated January 20th, 2025).





Figure 1. Hi-View Resources Proximity to Thesis and Lawyers Gold Deposits





Figure 2. Golden Stranger Drill Core

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by APEX personnel under the direction of Emily Laycock, M.Sc., P.Geo. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument (NI) 43-101. Mr. Dufresne is independent of Hi-View Resources Inc.

Additional Announcements

The Company has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. (“Danayi”) of 550 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 and its principal Mehran Bagherzadeh (mehran@danayi.co) to provide Web Services to the Company. The engagement of Danayi is part of the previously announced agreement with the Company’s IR firm Free Market Media Ltd. (“Free Market”). Danayi will assist Free Market in setting up on-line advertising portals and digital marketing and will be retained on a month-to-month basis and commence immediately (subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval date). In consideration of the marketing services provided by Danayi, the Company has agreed to pay USD $20,000 plus GST per month. Danayi Capital Corp. is owned by Mehran Bagherzadeh and does not own shares in Hi-View Resources.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary holds a 100% interest in the newly acquired Babine Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,749 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“ R. Nick Horsley ”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne - President

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1,2 AuEq in Thesis News Release dated September 5th, 2024 is defined in the mineral resources as being Au=Ag/80.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49f148e3-059d-440a-a663-d69a228bc079

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a89e12ea-d414-49d0-836f-52a83a6b2720

