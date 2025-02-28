Efficient exploration unleashed: The BIG framework for autonomous navigation

The expanding process diagram when a brain-inspired agent begins the autonomous exploring process and builds the experience map.

GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new brain-inspired framework, BIG (Brain-Inspired Geometry-awareness), has been introduced to revolutionize autonomous exploration and navigation in complex environments. By emulating the spatial navigation mechanisms found in mammals, the BIG framework significantly reduces computational demands while boosting efficiency in long-range exploration and navigation tasks. With its ability to cover unknown areas faster using fewer nodes and shorter paths, BIG marks a major advancement in autonomous navigation, offering transformative potential for robotics, autonomous vehicles, and other fields where efficient, resource-conscious navigation is essential.

Autonomous navigation has long been a significant hurdle in robotics and artificial intelligence, particularly in complex, uncharted environments. Traditional navigation systems often falter when it comes to balancing efficiency with resource consumption. Brain-inspired navigation models, which replicate the spatial awareness of mammals, have shown promise, but they are typically limited in scalability and often fail in long-range exploration tasks. This gap has driven the need for a deeper exploration of how biological principles can be integrated with advanced navigation technologies to address these challenges.

A team of researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University has unveiled a pioneering solution with the introduction of the BIG (Brain-Inspired Geometry-awareness) framework in a study (DOI: 10.1186/s43020-024-00156-3) published on February 12, 2025, in the journal Satellite Navigation. Combining brain-inspired geometry cell models with autonomous exploration tasks, the BIG framework offers a dramatic improvement in efficiency and resource utilization, setting a new standard for autonomous navigation in challenging environments.

The BIG framework is a significant leap in autonomous navigation, blending brain-inspired spatial perception with cutting-edge exploration and mapping strategies. At its core, BIG uses the geometry cell model to mimic the navigation processes of mammals, enabling a more adaptive and efficient approach to traversing complex environments. The framework is structured around four key components: Geometric Information, BIG-Explorer, BIG-Navigator, and BIG-Map.

BIG-Explorer optimizes exploration by assigning geometric parameters that focus on boundary information, expanding frontiers with minimal computational effort. BIG-Navigator then guides autonomous agents to target locations, using insights gathered during exploration to ensure precise navigation. Meanwhile, BIG-Map creates experience maps through spatio-temporal clustering, maximizing efficiency by reducing storage space and improving scalability.

One of the BIG framework's most significant innovations is its ability to cut computational requirements by at least 20%, compared to existing methods, all while maintaining robust coverage and efficient navigation. Real-time boundary perception and optimized sampling techniques ensure quicker exploration, with fewer nodes and shorter paths, making the framework particularly well-suited for long-range tasks where computational resources are limited.

Dr. Ling Pei, the leading researcher on the project, emphasized the framework's groundbreaking nature: "By incorporating brain-inspired navigation mechanisms, we can achieve far more efficient and scalable solutions for long-range exploration. This approach not only boosts performance but also reflects the natural efficiency inherent in biological systems, pushing the boundaries of what autonomous navigation systems can achieve."

The BIG framework has broad implications for fields like robotics, autonomous vehicles, and space exploration. Its ability to navigate complex environments efficiently while conserving computational resources makes it an ideal candidate for applications where energy and processing power are at a premium. Future research will focus on scaling the framework for even larger environments and incorporating learning-based approaches to further enhance its performance, marking a crucial step towards more intelligent, efficient autonomous systems.

DOI

10.1186/s43020-024-00156-3

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1186/s43020-024-00156-3

Funding information

This work was supported in part by the National Nature Science Foundation of China (NSFC) under Grant No.62273229 and No.61873163.

