Palisade Capital Management

Palisade Capital Management Earns BBB® Accreditation

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palisade Capital Management, LP is proud to announce our achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business BureauIn business as a registered investment adviser since 1995, Palisade is a trusted investment management firm proudly serving clients throughout New Jersey, New York, and nationwide. The firm specializes in financial planning and wealth management for individuals and families, and also provides institutional investment management to corporations, public entities, and foundations. Palisade is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and is independently owned by our management team.The Better Business Bureau(BBB) is a standards-based, nonprofit organization with a local Board of Directors that works to advance business trust. BBB believes businesses and nonprofits that embrace trust as a core principle in their organization will see growth in employees, customers, community, and their bottom line.Palisade President and Chief Executive Officer Alison Berman commented, “Palisade is honored to have been Accredited by the Better Business Bureau. As fiduciaries, Palisade has always operated our business through the lens of ethics and trust, and BBB Accreditation perfectly reflects that philosophy.”About Palisade Capital ManagementPalisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, owner-operated investment management firm headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity Smid Cap Core Equity , Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.DisclosuresPast performance is not a guarantee of future results. No assurance can be given that any strategy referenced herein will be successful. The performance of the strategies can be volatile and involve a high degree of risk. Investors may lose some or all of their investment.This notice has been prepared for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, instrument, or investment product. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe,” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or the actual performance of investments may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.Media ContactAlison BermanManaging Partner, President & Chief Executive Officermedia@palcap.com(201) 346-5730

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.