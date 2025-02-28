Incident Response Market to Reach USD 139.73 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Incident Response Market is growing due to rising cyber threats, regulatory pressures, and increased adoption of AI-driven security solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Incident Response Market , valued at USD 26.76 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 139.73 billion by 2032, growing at a 20.21% CAGR. Rising cyber threats and regulatory pressures are driving demand for efficient response solutions. Organizations seek faster response times and advanced technologies to minimize financial losses. This report covers adoption rates of emerging technologies, response time metrics, technology utilization, and cyber incident costs, highlighting the growing need for robust incident response strategies.Get Sample Copy fo Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5828 Keyplayers:BAE Systems (Managed Detection and Response, Threat Intelligence Services)Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Incident Response Service, Threat Extraction)Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Threat Response, Cisco SecureX)Cylance Inc. (CylancePROTECT, CylanceOPTICS)Dell Inc. (Dell SecureWorks Incident Response, Dell Data Security)FireEye, Inc. (FireEye Helix, FireEye Endpoint Security)International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Resilient Incident Response, IBM QRadar)Kaspersky Lab (Kaspersky Incident Response, Kaspersky EDR)McAfee, LLC (McAfee MVISION EDR, McAfee Advanced Threat Defense)Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Cortex XSOAR, Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall)Symantec (Symantec Endpoint Protection, Symantec Incident Response Services)Verizon (Verizon Incident Response, Verizon Managed Detection and Response)NTT Security (NTT Managed Security Services, NTT Threat Intelligence)Trustwave (Trustwave Managed Security Services, Trustwave Threat Detection and Response)Rapid7 (InsightIDR, Managed Detection and Response)CrowdStrike (Falcon Incident Response, Falcon Endpoint Protection)Optiv (Optiv Managed Detection and Response, Optiv Security Consulting)Resolve Systems (Resolve Incident Management, Resolve Automated Playbooks)Kudelski Security (NSS Labs Threat Intelligence, Kudelski Cyber Threat Intelligence)Swimlane (Swimlane Security Orchestration, Swimlane Incident Response)LogRhythm (LogRhythm SIEM, LogRhythm Incident Response Automation)Carbon Black (Carbon Black Response, Carbon Black Cloud)By Component, Services Segment Leads with 57% Revenue Share in 2023, Solution Segment to Grow at 20.64% CAGRIn 2023, the Services segment accounted for 57% revenue share of the Global Incident Response Market, as industries are increasingly dependent on specialized, real-time response, and recovery services. Because threats increase in complexity, and skilled personnel is a luxury few companies can afford to have in-house, businesses are increasingly outsourcing their work to the experts, enlisting the help of an agency that specializes in fast and effective cyberattack mitigation. This trend highlights the importance of managed services in bolstering cybersecurity resilience.The Solution segment is expected to expand at a 20.64% CAGR from 2024-2032, fueled by businesses adopting AI-driven automation for faster cybersecurity breach detection and response. Cloud-based incident response systems are gaining popularity due to their cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and scalability. Companies are increasingly investing in proactive, technology-based solutions to counter evolving cyber threats, driving significant growth in this segment.By Service Type, Assessment and Response Segment Leads Incident Response Market with 39% Revenue Share in 2023 Due to Immediate Threat MitigationIn 2023, Assessment and Response held the largest share in the Incident Response Market, accounting for 39% revenue. These make it a top priority for organizations because of its critical role in detecting, evaluating and quickly mitigating cyber threats. The increasing incidence of data breaches and ransomware attacks is fueling demand for real-time threat assessment and threat response solutions which limit financial losses, maintain business continuity, and improve overall cybersecurity resilience.By Security Type, Network Security Leads Incident Response Market, Endpoint Security to Grow at 22.46% CAGRThe Network Security segment dominated the Incident Response Market in 2023, holding a 31% revenue share, driven by the increasing complexity and volume of cyber threats targeting organizational networks. With businesses relying on interconnected systems, safeguarding against DDoS attacks, malware, and ransomware is a priority. Growing network vulnerabilities and evolving attack strategies are fueling demand for advanced security solutions to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data.Endpoint Security segment expected to grow with a 22.46% CAGR from 2024-2032, leading by the growing usage of laptops and mobile & IoT endpoints that are susceptible to the cyber threats. With the explosion of remote work and BYOD, the demand for strong endpoint protection has never been greater. To curtail breaches and maintain ongoing cybersecurity defense, organizations are investing in next-gen endpoint security solutions.By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate the Incident Response Market with 68% Revenue Share in 2023The Incident Response Market of large enterprises accounted for 68% of revenue in 2023 due to their extensive IT infrastructure, complicated operations, and advanced exposure to cyberattacks. These organizations spend large budgets on strong incident response and compliance-driven cybersecurity solutions. Their zealous emphasis on proactive defensive measures and regulatory compliance catapults them to be the core adopters of incident response solutions and services.Buy Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5828 By Vertical, IT & Telecom Sector Leads Incident Response Market, Healthcare & Life Sciences to Grow at 23.65% CAGRIn 2023, the IT & Telecom sector held a 22% revenue share of the Incident Response Market. The telecommunications industry, which forms a backbone of global communications networks, is facing increasing threats from cyber actors targeting infrastructure and sensitive data. This is challenging by stringent regulatory demands to ensure sophisticated, real-time incident response solutions. Rising investments in cybersecurity bolster the sector’s resilience to ever-evolving cyber risks.The Healthcare & Life Sciences sector is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.65% between 2024 to 2032 owing to the increasing incidences of cyberattacks on sensitive patient data and mission-critical healthcare systems. The accelerated digitization of healthcare services coupled with stringent data protection regulations generate increasing need for effective incident response systems. Rising cybersecurity expenditure for maintaining patient privacy, regulatory compliance and non-stop healthcare operations has driven segment growth at a rapid pace.North America Leads Incident Response Market with 39% Revenue Share in 2023, Asia Pacific to Grow at 22.69% CAGRIn 2023, North America led the Incident Response Market accounting for 39% revenue share, owing to its advanced technological framework and greater awareness in cyber security. The region also faces ever-evolving cyberattacks and is helping to make sizable investments into incident response solutions. The strict data or regulatory compliance further fuels the need for advanced cybersecurity measures, contributing to North America's stronghold in incident response capabilities and market growth.The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.69 % from 2024 to 2032 on account of fast-paced digital transformation and an increase in cyber risks. As cloud computing, IoT and mobile technologies become ubiquitous, the attack surface is ever-widening increasing the demand for effective incident response solutions. The market is witnessing increased security investments by governments and enterprises to safeguard sensitive data while complying with changing regulatory frameworks, which is driving the market growth.

