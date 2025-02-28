Social Commerce Market Size to Surpass USD 10,869.33 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The social commerce market is evolving fast, fueled by tech advances, influencer marketing, and seamless shopping on social media platforms.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Social Commerce Market size was USD 935.48 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10,869.33 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5825 Keyplayers:Etsy, Inc. (Etsy Marketplace, Etsy Pattern)Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho) (Meesho Reselling Platform, Meesho Supplier Hub)Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook) (Facebook Shops, Facebook Marketplace)Pinduoduo Inc. (Pinduoduo Group Buying, Duoduo Live)Pinterest, Inc. (Pinterest Shopping, Pinterest Idea Pins)Poshmark (Poshmark Social Marketplace, Posh Shows)Roposo (Roposo Live Commerce, Roposo Creator-led Shopping)Snap, Inc. (Snapchat Spotlight, Snapchat AR Shopping)Taobao (Taobao Live, Taobao Xinxuan)TikTok (Douyin) (TikTok Shop, Douyin E-Commerce)Trell Shop (Trell Shop Marketplace, Trell Creator Commerce)Twitter, Inc. (Twitter Shops, Twitter Live Shopping)WeChat (Weixin) (WeChat Mini Programs, WeChat Channels Commerce)Xiaohongshu (Xiaohongshu Social Shopping, Xiaohongshu Livestream Commerce)Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. (Yunji Membership E-Commerce, Yunji Social Group Buying)By Business Model, B2C Dominates Social Commerce with 55% Share in 2023, While C2C Soars with 33.46% CAGR Driven by Peer-to-Peer and Eco-Friendly TrendsThe Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sector controlled the social commerce space in 2023 with a 55% share in revenue. Large brands and retailers are utilizing channels such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram), TikTok, and WeChat to incorporate immediate shopping experiences, making it convenient for consumers to interact. The growth of TikTok Shop in 2023 enabled brands to set up storefronts, feature products through compelling short videos, and facilitate real-time sales. The Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) category is experiencing the fastest growth with a CAGR of 33.46% due to increasing demand for peer-to-peer sales and eco-friendly shopping trends. Marketplaces such as Etsy, Poshmark, and Meesho have empowered people to turn their creations into revenue streams, also supporting a flourishing second-hand and handmade products market.By Product Type, Apparel Dominates Social Commerce with a 25% Revenue Share, While the Beauty Sector Booms at 33.7% CAGR Driven by AI and Influencer MarketingThe Apparel category commanded the biggest share of revenues at 25% in 2023, driven by fashion influencer growth and immersive social commerce experiences. Brands use Instagram, TikTok, and Pinduoduo to display fashionable collections through live streaming and shopping-enabled videos, which spur high consumer interaction.The Personal & Beauty Care business is growing at the quickest rate, at a CAGR of 33.7%, with influencer-driven marketing and AI-powered virtual try-on capabilities. Top brands such as Sephora and L'Oréal have embraced social commerce initiatives, combining live shopping experiences with AR-based product test tools to expand the customer experience.By Platform/Sales Channel, Video Commerce Dominates Social Commerce with a 42% Share in 2023, Fueled by AI-driven innovation and Real-Time Engagement.The Video Commerce (Live Stream + pre-recorded) category led the market with a 42% revenue share in 2023, a testament to the increasing popularity of interactive shopping experiences. TikTok Shop, Instagram Live, and Taobao Live are among the platforms that utilize real-time interaction and special offers to facilitate sales. AI-driven features like automated product tagging and real-time subtitles have transformed video commerce into a staple of the social commerce revolution.Buy Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5825 North America Leads Social Commerce with 34% Share, While Asia Pacific Surges as Fastest-Growing Market at 33.2% CAGR.North America led the social commerce space in 2023 with a share of 34%, influenced by robust e-commerce infrastructure, increased social media use, and influencer advertising. Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok enabled more engaging shopping experiences, and Amazon collaborated with TikTok on a shoppable video feed.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a 33.2% CAGR, spearheaded by China, India, and Southeast Asia. China's Taobao Live launched AI-driven shopping, enhancing engagement, while Meesho and Shopee spearhead social reselling. Increased short-video content, digital payments, and government initiatives are making Asia Pacific a global leader in social commerce growth.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

