Online Video Platform Market Size to Surpass USD 49.12 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The rise of OTT streaming, e-learning & social media is driving online video platform market growth amid increasing digital consumption.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Online Video Platform Market size was USD 10.11 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 49.12 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.26% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2154 Keyplayers:Akamai Technologies (Adaptive Media Delivery, Ion Content Delivery Network)Brightcove Inc. (Video Cloud, Brightcove Player)Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC (Xfinity Stream, Comcast Cloud Solutions)Endavo Media (Endavo OTT, Video Platform)Frame.io, Inc. (Cloud-Based Video Editing, Team Collaboration)Kaltura, Inc. (Kaltura Video Platform, Kaltura MediaSpace)Limelight Networks (Video Delivery, EdgeCompute)Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc. (JW Player) (JW Player, JW Video Player)MediaMelon Inc. (Intelligent Streaming, Video Optimization)Panopto (Video Platform, Video Content Management)SpotX, Inc. (SpotX Ad Server, SpotX Video Player)Wistia Inc. (Wistia Video Hosting, Wistia Analytics)YouTube (YouTube Live, YouTube Premium)Comcast Technology Solutions (Xfinity On Demand, Comcast Cloud Solutions)Netflix (Netflix Originals, Netflix Streaming)Amazon (Prime Video, Twitch) (Prime Video, Amazon Studios)Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook Watch, Instagram Video) (Facebook Video, Instagram TV)ByteDance (TikTok) (TikTok Video Platform, TikTok Ads)Disney Streaming (Disney+, Hulu) (Disney+, Hulu Streaming)Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max, Discovery+) (HBO Max, Discovery+)Paramount Global ((Paramount+, Pluto TV) (Paramount+, Pluto TV Streaming)Comcast (Peacock) (Peacock Streaming, Peacock Premium)Apple Inc. (Apple TV+, Apple TV App)By Component, Solution Segment Dominates Online Video Market, While Services Poised for Rapid GrowthThe Solution segment held the largest revenue share in the online video platform market, accounting for over 55% of revenue in 2023. In the Services segment, the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.19% over the forecast period 2024-2032, driven by increasing demand for professional and managed services. The need for content security, content personalization, and AI-driven consulting is fuelling rapid growth in the services sector, with businesses discovering its potential. This is part of the industry's evolution towards modern, scalable, AI-based video management platforms.By Streaming Type, VoD Dominates Online Video Market, While Live Streaming Emerges as Fastest-Growing SegmentIn 2023, the VoD segment dominates the online video platform market, accounting for 72%, driven by the large-scale deployment of OTT platforms and the growing preference for flexible viewing. On the other hand, the Live Streaming category is expected to receive the fastest CAGR of 21.06% during the forecast period 2024-2032, owing to increasing real-time content consumption in gaming, social media, sports, and events. The increasing demand for interactive and immersive experiences is fueling the transition from partnership services to live-streaming platforms, with these now becoming a major leveraging force that can lead to the future market.By End-User, Media & Entertainment Dominates Online Video Market, While Retail Emerges as Fastest-Growing SegmentIn 2023, the Media & Entertainment segment led the market for online video platforms with a 37% revenue share on the back of increased demand for streaming services, films, and live events. On the other hand, the Retail segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 22.83% during 2024-2032 due to the rising adoption of video in e-commerce, such as product demonstrations, live shopping, and personalized advertising. With companies utilizing video for more customer engagement, the retail industry is fast embracing new video-led marketing approaches, and thus it is one of the major future market growth drivers.Buy Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2154 By Type, Video Processing Dominates Market, While AI-Powered Analytics Drives Future GrowthIn 2023, the Video Processing segment led the online video platform market with a 38% share due to growing demand for high-quality video encoding, transcoding, and compression technologies for improving streaming efficiency. On the other hand, the Video Analytics segment is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 22.12% during the period from 2024 to 2032, driven by growing demand for real-time monitoring, tracking of engagement, and AI-driven sentiment analysis. With companies looking for insights based on data to streamline video content, the role of AI-based analytics is likely to dominate the future of the market.North America Dominates Online Video Market, While Asia Pacific Sees Fastest GrowthNorth America led the Online Video Platform Market with a 38% revenue share in 2023, supported by strong digital infrastructure, widespread OTT adoption, and major industry players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. The high penetration of smartphones and smart TVs further contributes to the region’s dominance.Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.00% during 2024-2032, driven by rising internet access, increasing smartphone penetration, and a growing demand for digital content. 