Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size to Surpass USD 76.0 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market size was USD 11.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 76.0 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Keyplayers:IBM Corporation (IBM Cloud Disaster Recovery, IBM Resiliency Orchestration)Microsoft Corporation (Azure Site Recovery, Microsoft Hyper-V Replica)Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery, AWS Backup)VMware, Inc. (VMware vSphere Replication, VMware Site Recovery Manager)Sungard Availability Services (Recover2Cloud, Managed Recovery Program)Acronis International GmbH (Acronis Cyber Protect, Acronis Disaster Recovery)Zerto (Zerto Virtual Replication, Zerto Cloud Continuity Platform)Veeam Software (Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam Cloud Connect)Dell Technologies (Dell EMC RecoverPoint, Dell EMC PowerProtect)Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco UCS, Cisco HyperFlex)Carbonite, Inc. (Carbonite Server Backup, Carbonite Endpoint Backup)Arcserve (Arcserve UDP Cloud Direct, Arcserve Continuous Availability)Axcient, Inc. (Axcient Fusion, Axcient Replibit)Datto, Inc. (Datto SIRIS, Datto ALTO)TierPoint (TierPoint Managed Disaster Recovery, TierPoint Cloud to Cloud Recovery)iland Internet Solutions (iland Secure DRaaS, iland Secure Cloud Console)IBM Resiliency Services (IBM Business Continuity, IBM Cyber Resilience Services)Flexential (Flexential DRaaS, Flexential Cloud)InterVision (InterVision Disaster Recovery, InterVision Cloud Recovery)Expedient (Expedient Push Button DR, Expedient Enterprise Cloud) and othersBy Deployment, Public Cloud Dominates DRaaS Market, While Hybrid Cloud Poised for Rapid GrowthThe public cloud segment accounted for more than 65% of the market share in 2023 and is likely to continue its leadership through the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness, scalability, and simplicity of implementation of public cloud solutions are reasons why organizations of all sizes are inclined toward them. The hybrid cloud segment is set to advance at the highest CAGR as organizations demand greater control and more flexibility with their disaster recovery solutions. A U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) report forecasts that 70% of businesses will implement hybrid cloud models by 2027, which will further fuel this segment's growth.By End-Use, The DRaaS market is growing due to data security concerns, rising cloud adoption, and increasing regulatory compliance requirements.The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry contributed over 22% of the revenue of the DRaaS market in 2023. This industry is highly concerned with data security and regulatory compliance, which requires strong disaster recovery solutions. Regulatory guidelines like the Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the United States and the European Banking Authority's outsourcing guidelines have spurred greater adoption of DRaaS in the financial industry.The IT & telecommunications industry is likely to expand at the highest CAGR because of the digitalization of the sector and the rising amount of data processed every year. Data processed by telecom operators is increasing by 25% annually, according to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, further spurring demand for disaster recovery services.By Service Type, Managed DRaaS Leads the Market in 2023 as Businesses Seek Comprehensive Recovery SolutionsManaged DRaaS was the leading segment of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market in 2023. Companies more and more preferred managed offerings because of their all-encompassing support, lesser IT burden, and improved disaster recovery capacity. In contrast to self-service and assisted DRaaS, managed DRaaS provides end-to-end management, from disaster recovery planning to implementation, monitoring, and maintenance. This attraction proved to be especially high among companies that did not have in-house technical resources to manage complicated recovery tasks. As the frequency of cyber-attacks increased and regulatory requirements became more stringent, organizations made fully managed services their top priority to guarantee business continuity with no downtime, further propelling the segment's growth.

North America Leads DRaaS Market in 2023, While Europe Sees Steady GrowthIn 2023, North America accounted for the largest share, 34% of the total DRaaS market, due to a majority of the company's cloud adoption in the region, regular cyberattacks, and big government disaster recovery initiatives. This was followed up with CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) and FedRAMP regulation, which makes it even more imperative that DRaaS people adopt. Having major cloud providers such as AWS and Microsoft Azure in the region bolstered the region's standing. In Europe, there is stable growth driven by GDPR compliance and heightened growth in cloud infrastructure. Even continental enterprises and government agencies jump on adopting the DRaaS in every sector to keep the business running without breaking compliance rules while securing the data. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

