Island Digital Voices returns with season 3 celebrating Island stories 

CANADA, February 27 - Island Digital Voices is back with a new season as it continues celebrating storytelling, community, and the Island's diverse voices.

Island Digital Voices is an initiative of the Government of Prince Edward Island, led by PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. It captures and preserves the stories of community members, ensuring they remain part of the province’s history. 

“Storytelling is at the heart of our communities, and I’m thrilled to see Island Digital Voices continue its journey for a third season. It’s the ideal platform to share the unique, diverse, and inspiring voices of Islanders

- Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Zack Bell

Season three features new content from across the Island, including videos about the life of Stella Shepard, the story of Soleil’s Farm, and ballet dancer Marissa Ladéroute.  

To suggest a story to be profiled in future seasons, contact PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation.  

For more information and to watch all released content visit Island Digital Voices. Follow the foundation on social media at @heritagepei.


Media Contact:
Jimena Aristizabal 
PEI Museum & Heritage Foundation
(902) 368-5537
jaristizabal@gov.pe.ca
 

