Nokia to modernize data center infrastructure for Maxis #MWC25

Data center refresh to support digital transformation for Malaysian service provider in expanding Southeast Asia market.

Nokia to deploy data center switches and automation platform for improved scale, reliability and simplicity.

28 February 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a significant upgrade to the data center infrastructure of Maxis, Malaysia’s leading integrated telecommunications provider, aimed at enhancing connectivity and scalability with Nokia’s data center switches and Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform. The deployment will support Maxis's business growth by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient data center architecture.

The modernization of Maxis’ data center connectivity technology will help the company simplify network operations, solve issues faster and automate workloads, all on a robust and secure infrastructure.

Nokia will deploy its cutting-edge 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) data center switches and EDA technology across multiple Maxis data centers. This upgrade will enable Maxis to provision infrastructure resources without delay, reduce complexity and ensure secure applications running in the network can scale gracefully.

“This expansion of our longstanding collaboration with Nokia will drive next-generation connectivity in anticipation of customers’ growing needs. It reflects Malaysia’s emergence as a hub for data centers and hyperscalers, in line with greater adoption of AI-enabled cloud infrastructure. This initiative will enhance our network capabilities, ensuring we are able to continue providing best-in-class connectivity-adjacent solutions powered by fast, secure and reliable connectivity,” said Goh Seow Eng, Chief Executive Officer at Maxis.

“Data center networks are critical infrastructure and need to be extremely reliable while also being simple to deploy and operate. We are pleased to work with Maxis to modernize their data center infrastructure with our advanced data center switches and EDA technology to provide Maxis with a future-proof architecture that is scalable, resilient, and easy to deploy. This collaboration is a testament to the strength of our technology and our commitment to supporting our customer’s growth in the booming data center market in Southeast Asia,” added Ming Kin Ngiam, Head of Southeast Asia South for Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

Nokia is helping cloud builders worldwide to build modern data center networks that are highly reliable, secure and easy to operate – which is essential to meet the growing demands of AI workloads globally. Nokia’s EDA ensures faster response times, reduces manual effort, minimizes errors, consumes less compute resources and handles network-wide operations at scale with consistent performance. By proactively resolving issues, it boosts reliability and reduces operational costs.

The Nokia 7220 IXR, a key component of Nokia’s Data Center Fabric solution, provides fixed-configuration, high-capacity platforms that offers unmatched scale, flexibility and operational simplicity to data center and cloud environments. These scalable next-generation platforms are designed to meet the high connectivity and density demands of webscale companies, service providers and enterprises.

