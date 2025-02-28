Geneba Tequila and Jam Vino: Two Black Female-Owned Brands Featured at Exclusive Pre-Oscars Celebrity Gifting Suite

Jam Vino Wine-Infused Jam and Geneba Tequila - THE Tequila for Women

Oscar nominees will enjoy a luxurious tasting with Jam Vino wine-infused jam and Geneba Tequila at the exclusive GBK gifting suite at the Beverly Wilshire.

We are incredibly excited to showcase Jam Vino and Geneba Tequila at the GBK pre-Oscars gifting lounge and share their premium brands with some of the most influential individuals in Hollywood.” — Anita S. Lane - CEO, LuxePRbrands.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jam Vino by Chef Lorious and Geneba Tequila founded by IngridLaVon, will be featured at the exclusive pre-Oscars celebrity gifting lounge by GBK Brand Bar. Oscar nominees, presenters, and previous winners will be presented with an exclusive tasting experience and gifted with each product to take home. Hosted by LuxePR Brands, the luxury consumer packaged goods arm of Sensei Communications, placement at the gifting suite presents an exciting opportunity for these trailblazing Black female founders to showcase their remarkable brands in front of the world’s most influential personalities– Hollywood celebrities.Chef Lorious, the visionary behind Jam Vino, expressed her excitement about the event: “Being a part of the pre-Oscars gifting lounge is a great honor for us. We’re thrilled to share our one-of-a-kind wine-infused jams with such a prestigious audience.”With only five simple, all-natural ingredients, Jam Vino comes in three decadent flavors: Blackberry Merlot, Raspberry Moscato and Strueberry Blanc. It’s also antioxidant-rich, gluten-free and kid-friendly. The alcohol cooks off, but the rich wine flavor profiles remain!On the heels of a national appearance on Good Morning America on February 5, 2025, and an “Editor’s Top Pick” feature in Food and Beverage Magazine in December 2024, Jam Vino is continuing to build a reputation as a standout in the gourmet food industry.Geneba Tequila, “The Tequila for Women,” is a premium tequila brand known for its exceptional quality and distinct profiles. Geneba Tequila, which has Blanco and Reposado expressions, has been named one of the Top 10 Black-Owned Spirits Brands to Watch.The founder of Geneba Tequila, IngridLaVon shares her excitement: “This is a significant moment for Geneba Tequila. We’re honored to share our tequila with such a prestigious audience as part of our launch.”The tequila brand has already started making waves in the industry with its smooth, sippable, premium tequila. Geneba Tequila’s appearance at the GBK gifting lounge will introduce their fine spirits to an even broader audience, further solidifying the brand’s position in the luxury market.Anita Lane, the publicist behind LuxePR Brands and the driving force behind the invitation, states, “We are incredibly excited to bring Jam Vino and Geneba Tequila center stage at the GBK pre-Oscars gifting lounge. Both brands represent the best in innovation and quality, and I couldn’t be more proud to share these two premium brands with some of the most influential individuals in Hollywood.”About LuxePRbrandsLuxePR Brands, the luxury arm of Sensei Communications, is committed to showcasing premium products that embody luxury and exceptional quality. To discover how LuxePR Brands helps elevate luxury brands, visit www.LuxePRbrands.com About The Chef Lorious Group, LLCChef Lorious is an American lifestyle brand by founder and CEO Lori Rogers. A celebrity chef, cookbook author, and influencer with roots in both California and Alabama, Chef Lorious proudly merges Southern comfort food with chic California style. In September 2024, Chef Lorious received the coveted Golden Ticket from the Walmart Open Call. Jam Vino products are available online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and will debut in Walmart stores in June 2025. Chef Lorious is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Supplier Development Council. For consumer and wholesale inquiries, visit www.JamVino.com About Geneba TequilaThe tequila for women, Geneba Tequila was founded by IngridLaVon, a 25-year Corporate Executive in Chicago, Illinois. The first of its kind, Geneba Tequila is a bold, empowering brand crafted for the confident woman to enjoy in a wine glass or on the rocks. Geneba Tequila is one of few tequilas created by an African American woman and distilled with a woman in mind. Committed to its mission to gather, grow and give, Geneba Tequila empowers women through its GenebaCares foundation and personal and professional development accessed via the QR code on each bottle. A legacy family brand, Geneba Tequila is named in honor of the founder’s late mother and managed by the founder’s husband and Chief Operating Officer, Lynn Woolfolk, Jr. Geneba Tequila is available for purchase in 39 states online at www.GenebaTequila.com and at select restaurants and retail locations in Illinois. To inquire about carrying Geneba Tequila at a restaurant or retail location, email info@genebatequila.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.