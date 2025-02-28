Joe Bonamassa Ignites with New Original Single ‘Shake This Ground,’ A Powerful Call to Break Free and Start Fresh
A First Listen To His Upcoming New Studio Album, Produced by Kevin ShirleyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues-rock powerhouse Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single, “Shake This Ground,” out now via J&R Adventures. A bold, anthemic call to shake free from the past and present, the track pulses with raw intensity, pairing Bonamassa’s masterful guitar work with gripping storytelling and an unrelenting rhythm.
Stream “Shake This Ground” HERE.
WATCH the Official Music Video now.
Co-written by Bonamassa and James House, “Shake This Ground” is about hitting a rough patch in a relationship and finding a way to shake things up before it’s too late. The song’s steady rhythm and heartfelt lyrics capture the moment when two people recognize the need to break out of a rut and get back to what made them strong in the first place. Bonamassa’s rich, expressive vocals bring both grit and warmth to the track, making every word feel real and lived-in. Lines like “Ain’t saying that I have all the answers, ‘cause I got more questions than I need” speak to the uncertainty that can creep into any relationship, while the powerful chorus is all about moving forward—a hopeful and inspirational reminder that it’s never too late to turn things around.
Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), “Shake This Ground” expands Bonamassa’s ever-evolving sound while staying rooted in his blues-rock foundation and is the first glimpse from his upcoming new studio album slated for later this year. The track arrives on the heels of his recent collaboration with Sammy Hagar on the searing single “Fortune Teller Blues,” further cementing Bonamassa’s place at the forefront of modern blues.
"This is a song that James House and I wrote randomly that did not seem to find a home until almost a year later,” Bonamassa recalls. “I love the way James writes lyrics. The lines sing themselves and have a good amount of meaning now. All good songs find their time and place eventually."
The release of “Shake This Ground” comes amid a whirlwind year for Bonamassa, who is currently on the road for his 2025 U.S. Tour, including a SOLD OUT show at The Beacon Theatre in New York City this week. Following his sold-out U.S. dates, Bonamassa will set sail on the 10th Anniversary Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise (March 21-26), a premier floating blues festival featuring an all-star lineup, including Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor and many more. For tour and more information visit www.jbonamassa.com
This summer, Bonamassa will also return to Europe for a headline tour, followed by a run of dates with Black Country Communion, his hard-hitting supergroup with Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), Jason Bonham (Sammy Hagar, Foreigner, Led Zeppelin), and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Sons Of Apollo).
Beyond the stage, Bonamassa continues his mission to support music education and emerging artists through the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, providing scholarships, instruments, and funding for music programs. To date, the foundation has supported over 110,000 students in all 50 states, funded 700+ music projects and raised over $2.8 Million dollars. For more information visit www.ktba.org
JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULE
U.S. SPRING 2025 TOUR
February 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino
March 3 - Easton, PA - State Theatre
March 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center
March 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center
March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
March 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
March 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center
March 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
March 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
March 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center
March 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King Center
KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA
March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X
EUROPE TOUR 2025
April 21 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Centre
April 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
April 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena
April 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
April 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre
April 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber Arena
April 30 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
May 2 - Prague, CR - O2 Universam
May 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar
May 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag Arena
May 8 - Frankfort, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
May 9 - Frankfort, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
May 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION EUROPE TOUR 2025
June 6 – Frederiksberg, DK - Falkonersalen
June 7 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
June 9 - Tilburg, NL - 012 Poppodium Tilburg
June 10 - Hamburg, DE - Stadtpark
June 12 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle
June 13 - Olomouc, CZ - Korunni Pevnustka
June 15 - Charlotta Valley, PL - Rock Legends Festival
June 17 - Vienna, AT- Vienna Gasometer
June 19 - Koln, DE - Tanzbrunnen
EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 1 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*
July 2 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*
July 3 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee
July 6 - Klam, AT- Clam Castle
July 8 - Veszprem, HU - Veszpremfest
July 10 - Stuttgart, DE - Jazzopen Stuttgart
July 13 - Weert, NL - Bospop
July 18 - Pordenone, IT - San Valentino Park
July 19 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea
* Sold Out
US SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
August 1 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
August 3 – Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 5 – Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 6 – Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August 8 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 9 – Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater
BOURBON & BEYOND FESTIVAL
September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA ALASKA
September 15-21, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA
About Joe Bonamassa:
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.
For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR
[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol
J&R Adventures
+ +1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.