Joe Bonamassa Ignites with New Original Single ‘Shake This Ground,’ A Powerful Call to Break Free and Start Fresh

A First Listen To His Upcoming New Studio Album, Produced by Kevin Shirley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock powerhouse Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single, “Shake This Ground,” out now via J&R Adventures. A bold, anthemic call to shake free from the past and present, the track pulses with raw intensity, pairing Bonamassa’s masterful guitar work with gripping storytelling and an unrelenting rhythm.Stream “Shake This Ground” HERE WATCH the Official Music Video now.Co-written by Bonamassa and James House, “Shake This Ground” is about hitting a rough patch in a relationship and finding a way to shake things up before it’s too late. The song’s steady rhythm and heartfelt lyrics capture the moment when two people recognize the need to break out of a rut and get back to what made them strong in the first place. Bonamassa’s rich, expressive vocals bring both grit and warmth to the track, making every word feel real and lived-in. Lines like “Ain’t saying that I have all the answers, ‘cause I got more questions than I need” speak to the uncertainty that can creep into any relationship, while the powerful chorus is all about moving forward—a hopeful and inspirational reminder that it’s never too late to turn things around.Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), “Shake This Ground” expands Bonamassa’s ever-evolving sound while staying rooted in his blues-rock foundation and is the first glimpse from his upcoming new studio album slated for later this year. The track arrives on the heels of his recent collaboration with Sammy Hagar on the searing single “Fortune Teller Blues,” further cementing Bonamassa’s place at the forefront of modern blues."This is a song that James House and I wrote randomly that did not seem to find a home until almost a year later,” Bonamassa recalls. “I love the way James writes lyrics. The lines sing themselves and have a good amount of meaning now. All good songs find their time and place eventually."The release of “Shake This Ground” comes amid a whirlwind year for Bonamassa, who is currently on the road for his 2025 U.S. Tour, including a SOLD OUT show at The Beacon Theatre in New York City this week. Following his sold-out U.S. dates, Bonamassa will set sail on the 10th Anniversary Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise (March 21-26), a premier floating blues festival featuring an all-star lineup, including Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor and many more. For tour and more information visit www.jbonamassa.com This summer, Bonamassa will also return to Europe for a headline tour, followed by a run of dates with Black Country Communion, his hard-hitting supergroup with Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), Jason Bonham (Sammy Hagar, Foreigner, Led Zeppelin), and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Sons Of Apollo).Beyond the stage, Bonamassa continues his mission to support music education and emerging artists through the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, providing scholarships, instruments, and funding for music programs. To date, the foundation has supported over 110,000 students in all 50 states, funded 700+ music projects and raised over $2.8 Million dollars. For more information visit www.ktba.org JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULEU.S. SPRING 2025 TOURFebruary 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayMarch 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & CasinoMarch 3 - Easton, PA - State TheatreMarch 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay CenterMarch 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event CenterMarch 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox TheatreMarch 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial AuditoriumMarch 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger CenterMarch 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumMarch 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine AmphitheatreMarch 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger TheatreMarch 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts CenterMarch 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King CenterKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEAMarch 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XEUROPE TOUR 2025April 21 - Glasgow, UK - SEC CentreApril 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita ArenaApril 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton CentreApril 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 - Munich, DE - OlympiahalleMay 2 - Prague, CR - O2 UniversamMay 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS TorwarMay 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag ArenaMay 8 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 9 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto ArenaBLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION EUROPE TOUR 2025June 6 – Frederiksberg, DK - FalkonersalenJune 7 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock FestivalJune 9 - Tilburg, NL - 012 Poppodium TilburgJune 10 - Hamburg, DE - StadtparkJune 12 - Berlin, DE - ZitadelleJune 13 - Olomouc, CZ - Korunni PevnustkaJune 15 - Charlotta Valley, PL - Rock Legends FestivalJune 17 - Vienna, AT- Vienna GasometerJune 19 - Koln, DE - TanzbrunnenEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*July 2 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*July 3 - Cork, IE - Live at The MarqueeJuly 6 - Klam, AT- Clam CastleJuly 8 - Veszprem, HU - VeszpremfestJuly 10 - Stuttgart, DE - Jazzopen StuttgartJuly 13 - Weert, NL - BospopJuly 18 - Pordenone, IT - San Valentino ParkJuly 19 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea* Sold OutUS SUMMER TOUR 2025July 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek TheatreAugust 1 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR - Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterBOURBON & BEYOND FESTIVALSeptember 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA ALASKASeptember 15-21, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKAAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. 