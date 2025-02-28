Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Their High-Octane 2025 Summer Tour to the Northeast & Midwest

Tickets on-sale Today, February 28th at 10 am Local Time

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rock torchbearers Robert Jon & The Wreck have announced their 2025 U.S. Summer Tour, set to ignite stages across the Northeast and Midwest. Kicking off August 1st at the Fargo Blues Festival in Fargo, ND, the tour includes a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances, with stops at the Stone Pier Summer Concert Series in Lake View, IA, Ballard Park in Ridgefield, CT, Athens Riverfront Park in Athens, NY, and Sony Hall in New York City.Tickets go on sale Today, February 28th, at 10 AM local time. For details and to purchase tickets, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com/tour “I’m really very excited to head back to the Northeastern U.S. this summer,” shared guitarist Henry James Schneekluth. “So excited to return to some of these markets and also make some debuts! I grew up spending my summers in Waldoboro, Maine, and especially can’t wait to play The Waldo Theatre!”With stops in New York City’s Sony Hall, Cleveland’s Beachland Ballroom, and Pittsburgh’s Summer Concert Series at South Park Amphitheater, the tour promises intimate club shows and big festival moments alike. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring fan favorites, recent releases, and previews of new material, all delivered with the band’s signature blend of Southern rock, blues, and classic rock swagger.The 2025 U.S. Summer Tour follows what has already been a landmark year for Robert Jon & The Wreck, following the release of Red Moon Rising Deluxe Edition and a triumphant European Tour. The band recently wrapped up their U.S. Winter Tour and is gearing up for their next adventure aboard Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X, sailing from March 21-26, before they head back to Europe for a string of Spring 2025 tour dates. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com/tour Their latest single, “ Sittin’ Pretty ,” continues to showcase the band’s ability to blend vintage influences with a modern edge. A hard-hitting, high-energy rock anthem produced by Dave Cobb, the song delivers ferocious riffing, searing guitar solos, growling Hammond B3 organ, and a relentless rhythm section. It follows the release of “Ashes in the Snow”, a stirring, introspective track that highlights the band’s dynamic range. Together, these songs mark the next chapter in a slate of fresh material leading up to their highly anticipated new studio album in 2025.For more information, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com Robert Jon & The Wreck Tour DatesKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEAMarch 21-26 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XEUROPE SPRING TOUR 2025April 15 - Hengelo, NL - MetropoolApril 16 - Verviers, BE - Spirit of 66April 17 - Affalter, DE - Zur LindeApril 18 - Seewen, CH - Gaswerk EventbarApril 19 - Lyss, CH - KufaApril 20 - Nürnberg, DE - HirschApril 24 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage FestivalApril 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid RoomApril 27 - Holmfirth, UK - PicturedomeApril 29 - Hull, UK - Welly ClubApril 30 - Norwich, UK - Epic StudiosMay 1 - Folkestone, UK - The QuarterhouseMay 2 - Venlo, NL - GrenswerkMay 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights FestivalMay 6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy BirminghamMay 7 - Gloucester, UK - GuildhallMay 8 - Chester, UK - The Live RoomsMay 10 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall StudioU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025June 13 - Naches, WA - Chinook Fest 2025*August 1 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues Festival*August 2 - Lake View, IA - Stone Pier Summer Concert Series*August 3 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art TheatreAugust 5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland BallroomAugust 6 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of HomerAugust 7 - Ridgefield, CT - Ballard Park Concert Series*August 8 - Athens, NY - Athens Summer Concert Series*August 9 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 10 - St. Johnsbury, VT - Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series*August 12 - Waldoboro, ME - The Waldo TheatreAugust 13 - New York, NY - Sony HallAugust 14 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music HallAugust 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Allegheny County Summer Concert Series*August 16 - Madison, IN - Madison Ribberfest BBQ & Blues*September 13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival**FestivalAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

