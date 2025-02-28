Google Technical Interview Preparation Course 2025 – 4-Week Study Plan & Fast Track Interview Roadmap With FAANG Instructors and Mock Interviews

Santa Clara, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart, a leading platform for interview preparation and technical training, has announced a specialized Technical Interview Preparation Program that is specifically designed for software engineers who are aiming to crack technical interviews at Google or other top-tier FAANG companies. At Interview Kickstart, the training is provided by seasoned professionals who have experience working in FAANG companies, providing learners with practical and useful insights. For more information, those interested can visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/blogs/companies/google-interview-preparation-four-weeks-study-plan

Interview Kickstart understands the unique challenges and rigor required to crack Google technical interviews. The Technical Interview Preparation program is meticulously designed with an in-depth course curriculum that tackles fundamental topics like data structure, algorithms, and systems design.

Interview Kickstart's structured program consists of live classes, self-paced materials, and 1:1 personalized coaching by 500+ experienced instructors from FAANG and top tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Meta. The FAANG instructors dive deeper into each of these topics and guide the learners through technical interview questions. Learners can also choose from 14 domain-specific courses, such as data engineering, machine learning, data science, front-end and back-end development, test engineering, site reliability engineering (SRE), cloud computing, data and business analysis, and more.

As announced by Interview Kickstart earlier, the Technical Interview Preparation program is led by experienced instructors from FAANG companies. The program includes mock interviews conducted by FAANG hiring managers and engineers. These mock interviews are simulated to reflect the real-world experience, helping learners gain practical insights and refine their approach.

"I have taken courses at IK mainly to brush up on my DSA and system design interview skills. They have a very comprehensive schedule and really experienced teachers. With IK I was able to learn interview strategies as well as fill in the gaps in my knowledge. This actually made me better at my job. I am looking forward to applying these skills and getting a new job soon," according to a review left by an alumni for the Technical Interview Preparation program.

For engineers and software developers who are preparing for thier interview with Google, the IK platform provides free resources like Google Technical Interview Questions. Interview Kickstart Technical Interview Prep course offers 1:1 mentoring sessions with FAANG professionals with personalized guidance. Interview Kickstart goes beyond just technical training and focuses on non-technical interview skills, and behavioral interview questions and also offers career advice.

The program also provides a six-month support period during which learners receive assistance and guidance with resume building, personal branding, LinkedIn profile optimization, 15+ mock interviews, and overall career development. This approach ensures that the learners are well prepared for both technical and non-technical aspects of Google interviews.

IK's success is demonstrated through the achievements of its graduates. To date, more than 13,500 technology professionals have graduated from the program, with many earning jobs at leading companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, and Netflix. Graduates have experienced an average pay rise of 53%, with some receiving as much as $1.267 million. These outstanding results attest to the success of the program in preparing candidates with the abilities and confidence needed to perform well in high-stakes technical interviews.To learn more visit https://interviewkickstart.com/.

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a premier upskilling platform empowering aspiring tech professionals to secure roles at FAANG and top tech companies. With a proven track record and over 20,000 successful learners, the platform stands out with its team of 700+ FAANG instructors—hiring managers and tech leads—who deliver a comprehensive curriculum, practical insights, and targeted interview prep strategies.

https://youtu.be/MxdCqJEl_6o?si=bH9mSyKpVI8hHcB0

Offering live classes, 100,000+ hours of pre-recorded video lessons, and 1:1 sessions, Interview Kickstart ensures flexible, in-depth learning along with personalized guidance for resume building and LinkedIn profile optimization. The holistic support, spanning 6 to 10 months with mock interviews, ongoing mentorship, and industry-aligned projects, equips learners to excel in technical interviews and on the job.

###

For more information about Interview Kickstart, contact the company here:



Interview Kickstart

Burhanuddin Pithawala

+1 (209) 899-1463

aiml@interviewkickstart.com

4701 Patrick Henry Dr Bldg 25, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States

Burhanuddin Pithawala

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.