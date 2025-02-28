SCALI RASMUSSEN’S CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED A 2025 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYER

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, P.C. announced that Founder Christian Scali has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers list.No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a “Super Lawyer” each year. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.Founder and Shareholder Christian Scali has a diverse practice that utilizes his extensive skills and experience, including advice and counsel and complex and high-stakes litigation. His clients are in a variety of industries, including restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing, and e-commerce, but the majority of them are in the retail automotive industry.Scali is known throughout California for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California’s Unfair Competition Law resulting, among other things, in the disbarment of consumer advocates, Trevor Law Group, and for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry, In re Vehicle Lease Document Cases.Scali also regularly assists clients with their mergers and acquisitions. While he is always a fierce advocate for his clients, when he is engaged in a buy/sell, his focus is on making the deal. Years of litigating buy/sell and commercial lease disputes on behalf of his clients have made him an effective transactional attorney.Recognized as an expert in the industry, Scali was recently named a 2024 “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times and recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of "Top 100 Lawyers of Los Angeles for 2024."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.