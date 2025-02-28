Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Vice President Vance's Family Trip to Vermont

Montpelier, Vt – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in anticipation of Vice President Vance’s family trip to Vermont:

“I welcome the Vice President and his family to Vermont and hope they enjoy their weekend here. It’s no surprise they chose Vermont, we’ve had a lot of snow this winter, which has been good for our economy. And while we’ve all been doing a lot of shoveling and plowing, Vermonters know it’s part of a rugged and adventurous way of life that makes our winters worthwhile.

“I hope Vermonters remember the Vice President is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful. Please join me in welcoming them to Vermont, and hoping they have an opportunity to experience what makes our state, and Vermonters, so special.”

###