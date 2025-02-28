Latin American cities are facing significant challenges as they modernize their transportation systems.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latin American cities are facing significant challenges as they modernize their transportation systems. Ride-hailing and bike-sharing services are reshaping urban mobility by offering alternatives to private vehicle use and reducing transport-related emissions. Alfredo Del Mazo Maza , an expert in public policy, explains that the third edition of the SLOCAT Transport, Climate, and Sustainability Global Status report states that these emissions account for 22% of the global total linked to fossil fuel consumption.Cities like Curitiba, Bogotá, and Mexico City have made notable progress by integrating infrastructure, technology, and regulation. Curitiba implemented the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which has become an international model.Bogotá expanded its cycling network and launched a bike-sharing system with more than 3,300 bicycles. Mexico City operates the Ecobici program, which has put over 6,000 bikes into circulation.ICLEI data shows that these strategies have lowered private vehicle use to less than 25% of trips in each of these cities. These results highlight how public policies that prioritize sustainable mobility can create effective alternatives to conventional transportation.Despite these advances, regulatory challenges continue to affect ride-hailing services. Alfredo Del Mazo Maza points out that unclear regulations can slow the growth of these platforms.In Bogotá, legal gaps create uncertainty for operators. In Mexico City, authorities have introduced annual taxes and permits, but the city still faces challenges with public transportation congestion and its interaction with collective minibuses. Curitiba, however, has developed a more efficient system through national legislation that allows for stronger local regulation.Governments, private companies, and non-governmental organizations can strengthen shared mobility by working together. Alfredo Del Mazo Maza highlights initiatives like Curitiba’s integrated payment platforms, which aim to encourage sustainable transportation. The city’s Urban Hypervisor project also uses mobility data to identify coverage gaps and improve infrastructure.Electrifying urban transport presents another opportunity to cut carbon emissions. Although Latin America has yet to see widespread adoption of electric vehicles, cities like Mexico City and Curitiba have started incorporating electric taxis into their fleets. This transition requires tax incentives and a widely accessible charging infrastructure.Shared mobility goes beyond environmental benefits—it also promotes equity by expanding access to jobs, education, and social opportunities. Bike-sharing and car-sharing services offer reliable alternatives for those without a private vehicle.“The success of shared mobility depends on its ability to adapt to local needs while maintaining a focus on sustainability and equity,” states Alfredo Del Mazo Maza.The experiences of Curitiba, Bogotá, and Mexico City demonstrate that cities can successfully integrate shared mobility into their transportation systems. By adopting collaborative strategies and implementing effective regulations, other urban centers can follow their lead and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

