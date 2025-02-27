EXTENDED DEADLINE FOR PUBLIC COMMENT: Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown is Seeking Comments on Digital Assets
Helena, Montana—The Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (“Commissioner” or “CSI”) is actively seeking comments on Digital Assets including cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Blockchain Tokens, and other related financial instruments.
As digital assets become increasingly prevalent, establishing industry standards is critical to protecting investors from fraud and abuse. The Commissioner invites comments from all U.S. citizens, not just Montana residents, to help shape potential regulatory approaches that safeguard investors while fostering innovation.
Commissioner James Brown emphasizes the importance of public engagement in shaping responsible policies:
“Digital assets present both opportunities and risks. We need public input to ensure we implement fair regulations that protect investors while allowing innovation to thrive.”
Although a public hearing on digital assets was held February 26, 2025, the Commissioner encourages those who could not attend to submit their feedback.
Deadline: Friday, March 14, 2025, by 5:00 PM (MST).
Who Can Submit: Any U.S. citizen with an interest in digital asset regulation.
How to Submit Comments:
Email: The Commissioner is requesting to please forward your comments via this email, csi@mt.gov to:
Laura Shirtliff
Creative, Digital, and Outreach Director
840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana, 59601
The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, regulates the insurance and securities industries in Montana. The State
Auditor is also an officio member of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. James Brown was elected Montana State Auditor in 2024.
