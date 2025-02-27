MEDIA ADVISORY: 20th ANNUAL NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

20th ANNUAL NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR

MEDIA ADVISORY

What: National Consumer Protection Week Fair

When: Thursday, March 7, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Fourth Floor of the Hawai‘i State Capitol

Details: National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) will take place March 3 – 9, 2024 and serves as a significant annual event dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and educating the public on avoiding frauds and scams. NCPW is a time when government agencies, consumer protection groups and organizations work together to share information on these important issues. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is sponsoring the 20th Annual NCPW Fair in Hawai‘i.

Attendees will have the chance to connect with more than two dozen vendors offering practical solutions and resources for protecting consumer rights. This fair is a unique opportunity for citizens to equip themselves with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions, safeguard their finances and protect their families online. By attending, individuals contribute to the collective effort toward building a more informed and resilient community. For more details on what to expect and footage from previous years, please watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyHhCnpYHb0.

Entry to the state Capitol: The state Capitol has implemented increased security measures. All visitors entering the Capitol are required to go through metal detection screening from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. All visitors may enter the Capitol through three entry points: Two at street level (elevator Cores 1 and 3) which are located at the Diamond Head makai and ʻEwa mauka corners of the Capitol Rotunda, and through the main basement entrance. Please arrive early to allow extra time to go through the security checkpoints.

