FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Financial Results Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024		   Year Ended
December 31, 2024
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $                      (137,236 )   $                      (298,139 )
Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock $                             (1.24 )   $                             (2.75 )
Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $                             (1.24 )   $                             (2.75 )
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $                          29,173     $                        127,588  
Adjusted EBITDA - Four Core Segments (1)(2) $                          39,777     $                        161,281  

_______________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.


Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividends

On February 27, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, payable on March 26, 2025 to the holders of record on March 14, 2025.

Business Highlights

  • Closed debt refinancing and purchase of 49.9% third-party stake in Long Ridge; now expect to generate approximately $160 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA at Long Ridge going forward.
  • Signed second contract at Repauno for phase two NGL exports; now contracted for approximately $50 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Revenue under three long-term contracts at Jefferson commencing this spring and summer, expected to contribute approximately $25 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in active market at Transtar.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbd4cd7169e8b41e38ce81294e421c670. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 7, 2025 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability for Transtar to make any acquisitions and the ability of Long Ridge to reach its annual Adjusted EBITDA targets. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com


Exhibit - Financial Statements



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended December
31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues              
Total revenues $        80,764     $        81,440     $      331,497     $      320,472  
               
Expenses              
Operating expenses             59,108                 57,319               247,674               253,672  
General and administrative               4,108                   3,445                 14,798                 12,833  
Acquisition and transaction expenses               1,084                   2,586                   5,457                   4,140  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate               2,734                   3,163                 11,318                 12,467  
Depreciation and amortization             19,234                 20,415                 79,410                 80,992  
Asset impairment             72,336                         —                 72,336                      743  
Total expenses           158,604                 86,928               430,993               364,847  
               
Other (expense) income              
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities           (16,498 )             (17,534 )             (55,496 )             (24,707 )
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net                (225 )                 6,595                   2,370                   6,855  
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt                (502 )                     (16 )               (8,925 )               (2,036 )
Interest expense           (33,312 )             (26,172 )           (122,108 )             (99,603 )
Other income               5,039                   2,608                 20,904                   6,586  
Total other expense           (45,498 )             (34,519 )           (163,255 )           (112,905 )
Loss before income taxes         (123,338 )             (40,007 )           (262,751 )           (157,280 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes               5,013                       (90 )                 6,993                   2,470  
Net loss         (128,351 )             (39,917 )           (269,744 )           (159,750 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries           (10,366 )               (8,313 )             (42,419 )             (38,414 )
Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock             19,251                 16,589                 70,814                 62,400  
Net loss attributable to stockholders $    (137,236 )   $       (48,193 )   $    (298,139 )   $    (183,736 )
               
Loss per share:              
Basic $           (1.24 )   $           (0.47 )   $           (2.75 )   $           (1.78 )
Diluted $           (1.24 )   $           (0.47 )   $           (2.75 )   $           (1.79 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   113,856,854       103,426,793       108,217,871       102,960,812  
Diluted   113,856,854       103,426,793       108,217,871       102,960,812  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  December 31,
    2024       2023  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $          27,785     $           29,367  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents            119,511                   58,112  
Accounts receivable, net              52,994                   55,990  
Other current assets              19,561                   42,034  
Total current assets            219,851                 185,503  
Leasing equipment, net              37,453                   35,587  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net              67,937                   69,748  
Property, plant, and equipment, net         1,653,468              1,630,829  
Investments              12,529                   72,701  
Intangible assets, net              46,229                   52,621  
Goodwill            275,367                 275,367  
Other assets              61,554                   57,253  
Total assets $     2,374,388     $     2,379,609  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $        176,425     $         130,796  
Debt, net              48,594                           —  
Operating lease liabilities                 7,172                     7,218  
Other current liabilities              18,603                   12,623  
Total current liabilities            250,794                 150,637  
Debt, net         1,539,241              1,340,910  
Operating lease liabilities              60,893                   62,441  
Other liabilities              70,784                   87,530  
Total liabilities         1,921,712              1,641,518  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively; redemption amount of $431.8 million and $446.5 million as of December 31,
2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)		            381,218                 325,232  
       
Equity      
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 113,934,860 and 1
00,589,572 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively)		                 1,139                     1,006  
Additional paid in capital            764,381                 843,971  
Accumulated deficit          (409,498 )             (182,173 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss          (157,051 )             (178,515 )
Stockholders' equity            198,971                 484,289  
Non-controlling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries          (127,513 )               (71,430 )
Total equity              71,458                 412,859  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $     2,374,388     $     2,379,609  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
 
    Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $        (269,744 )   $        (159,750 )
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                   55,496                     24,707  
Gain on sale of assets, net                   (2,370 )                   (6,855 )
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt                     8,925                       2,036  
Gain on sale of easement                   (3,486 )                           —  
Equity-based compensation                     8,636                       9,199  
Depreciation and amortization                   79,410                     80,992  
Asset impairment                   72,336                          743  
Change in deferred income taxes                     5,600                       2,016  
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives                           —                       1,125  
Amortization of deferred financing costs                     6,248                       6,769  
Bad debt expense                        863                       1,977  
Amortization of bond discount                     8,682                       4,853  
Change in:        
 Accounts receivable                     2,133                       2,840  
 Other assets                   (1,976 )                   25,183  
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities                   20,970                       8,553  
 Other liabilities                   (7,001 )                     1,125  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities                 (15,278 )                     5,513  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Investment in unconsolidated entities                   (3,826 )                   (7,077 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired                           —                     (4,448 )
Acquisition of leasing equipment                   (3,288 )                   (1,724 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment                 (79,536 )                 (99,022 )
Investment in promissory notes                 (31,438 )                 (36,044 )
Investment in equity instruments                   (5,000 )                           —  
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment                           —                          105  
Proceeds from insurance recoveries                        267                             —  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment                     1,198                       1,087  
Proceeds from sale of easement                     3,486                             —  
Net cash used in investing activities               (118,137 )               (147,123 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from debt, net                 498,426                   181,350  
Repayment of debt               (247,594 )                 (75,131 )
Payment of financing costs                 (11,438 )                   (8,834 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests                 (15,039 )                   (1,647 )
Settlement of equity-based compensation                   (3,335 )                   (2,161 )
Cash dividends - common stock                 (13,124 )                 (12,372 )
Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock                 (14,664 )                   (1,758 )
Net cash provided by financing activities                 193,232                     79,447  
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents                   59,817                   (62,163 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period                   87,479                   149,642  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $          147,296     $            87,479  


Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net loss attributable to stockholders $     (137,236 )   $       (48,193 )   $     (298,139 )   $     (183,736 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes               5,013                       (90 )                 6,993                   2,470  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense               1,868                   3,385                   8,636                   9,199  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses               1,084                   2,586                   5,457                   4,140  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                   502                         16                   8,925                   2,036  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                     —                         —                         —                   1,125  
Add: Asset impairment charges             70,401                         —                 70,401                       743  
Add: Incentive allocations                     —                         —                         —                         —  
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1)             20,467                 20,964                 83,885                 81,541  
Add: Interest expense             33,312                 26,172               122,108                 99,603  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)               5,182                     (421 )               20,272                 20,209  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock             19,251                 16,589                 70,814                 62,400  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities                 (280 )                     690                       (66 )                 2,130  
Add: Other non-recurring items(3)                     —                         —                         —                   2,470  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities             16,498                 17,534                 55,496                 24,707  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4)             (6,889 )               (5,938 )             (27,194 )             (21,515 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $         29,173     $         33,294     $       127,588     $       107,522  

_______________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $79,410 and $80,992 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $4,475 and $549, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $19,234 and $20,415 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $549, respectively.
(2) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(55,656) and $(23,752), (ii) interest expense of $43,549 and $34,686, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $28,115 and $27,685, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $209 and $445, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(1,488) and $(18,904), (vi) asset impairment of $274 and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $2 and $5, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724 and $—, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $65 and $(1,091) and (x) other non-recurring items of $478 and $—, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(16,524) and $(16,469), (ii) interest expense of $10,648 and $9,520, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $8,024 and $7,087, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $138, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(742), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $1 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $(1,091), respectively.
(3) Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of restricted shares and Railroad severance expense of $2,470.
(4) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $1,127 and $1,412, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(510) and $578, (iii) interest expense of $11,555 and $7,391, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,930 and $11,752, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $63, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $7 and $307, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1) and $6, (viii) asset impairment of $— and $2, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $2,086 and $— and (x) other recurring items of $— and $4, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $188 and $508, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(136) and $509, (iii) interest expense of $3,649 and $1,833, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,075 and $2,802, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $2, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $4 and $280, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $3, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $— and (ix) other recurring items of $— and $1, respectively.


The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson
Terminal		   Repauno   Power and
Gas		   Four Core
Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $         12,165     $       (15,030 )   $         (4,179 )   $       (10,037 )   $       (17,081 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes               1,334                   3,605                     (197 )                       —                   4,742  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense                   674                       700                       377                         —                   1,751  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses                     94                         13                         —                       214                       321  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                     —                       502                         —                         —                       502  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Add: Asset impairment charges                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Add: Incentive allocations                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1)               5,392                 12,487                   2,501                         —                 20,380  
Add: Interest expense                     61                 15,407                   1,137                         —                 16,605  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)                     —                         —                         —                   7,427                   7,427  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities                 (280 )                       —                         —                         —                     (280 )
Add: Other non-recurring items                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                     —                         —                         —                 12,299                 12,299  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(3)                   (45 )               (6,610 )                   (234 )                       —                 (6,889 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $         19,395     $         11,074     $            (595 )   $           9,903     $         39,777  


  Year Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson
Terminal		   Repauno   Power and
Gas		   Four Core
Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $         56,917     $       (48,311 )   $       (17,586 )   $       (29,199 )   $       (38,179 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes               4,692                   2,013                     (431 )                       —                   6,274  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense               1,801                   4,233                   2,108                         —                   8,142  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses                   526                         23                         —                   2,293                   2,842  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                     —                   8,925                         —                         —                   8,925  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Add: Asset impairment charges                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Add: Incentive allocations                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1)             20,200                 52,347                   9,914                         —                 82,461  
Add: Interest expense                   306                 49,001                   1,617                         —                 50,924  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)                     —                         —                         —                 30,006                 30,006  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities                   (66 )                       —                         —                         —                       (66 )
Add: Other non-recurring items                     —                         —                         —                         —                         —  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                     —                         —                         —                 37,146                 37,146  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(3)                 (122 )             (26,264 )                   (808 )                       —               (27,194 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $         84,254     $         41,967     $         (5,186 )   $         40,246     $       161,281  

_______________________________

(1) Jefferson Terminal
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,254 and $47,872 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $4,475, respectively.
(2) Power and Gas
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) net loss of $(12,316) and $(37,211), (ii) interest expense of $9,381 and $37,600, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,328 and $25,353, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $209, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(1,488), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $274, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $2, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $— and $4,724, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $65 and (x) other non-recurring items of $— and $478, respectively.
(3) Railroad
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $4 and $9, (ii) provision for income taxes of $9 and $22, (iii) interest expense of $1 and $2, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $32 and $88, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $2 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $(1), respectively.

Jefferson Terminal
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $161 and $989, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(133) and $(506), (iii) interest expense of $3,578 and $11,454, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,890 and $12,236, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $3 and $5 and (vi) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $2,086, respectively.

Repauno
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $23 and $129, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(12) and $(26), (iii) interest expense of $70 and $99 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $153 and $606, respectively.



