On This Page

Date: March 27 - 28, 2025 Day1: Thu, Mar 27 Day2: Fri, Mar 28

POSTPONED We are postponing this event. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Workshop Location

FDA White Oak Campus

Building 31, Conference Center, The Great Room (Room 1503)

10903 New Hampshire Ave.

Silver Spring, MD 20993

Organized By

CDER Office of New Drugs, Division of Pediatrics and Maternal Health

M-CERSI

Summary

The Food and Drug Administration is announcing the following public workshop entitled "Optimizing Pregnancy Registries." The purpose of the public workshop is to discuss challenges in designing and implementing pregnancy registries and to consider innovative approaches to improve the design and conduct of pregnancy registries to inform the safety of drug and biological products during pregnancy. This public workshop is being held in collaboration with the University of Maryland Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (M-CERSI) program.

Objective

This current public workshop is part of FDA’s commitment to advance optimal approaches to efficient generation of high-quality human safety data for drug products used during pregnancy. The purpose of the workshop is to discuss current challenges and approaches to optimize and improve pregnancy registries with key interested parties.

Topics for Discussion

The objective of the meeting is to discuss the following topics with interested parties:

Current status of pregnancy registries and challenges in gathering data regarding the safety of drug and biological products used during pregnancy.

Perspectives from interested parties (FDA, academia, industry, health care providers, and patients) on strategies to improve the design and conduct of pregnancy registries.

Innovative approaches/models to facilitate the conduct of pregnancy registries, including disease based multi-product, multi-sponsor pregnancy registries.

Agenda

Please check back for an updated agenda.

Visiting the FDA Campus (If held at FDA Campus)

Entrance for the public workshop participants (non-FDA employees) is through Building 1, where routine security check procedures will be performed. For parking and security information, please refer to Public Meeting Information, Getting to the FDA, and Visitor Parking and Campus Map.

Virtual Attendance Information

This workshop will be hybrid. The Zoom link will be provided to all registered attendees in a calendar invite before the workshop.

Food & Drink

Refreshments and sandwiches are available for purchase. Attendees may bring their own food and drink; however, the FDA cannot guarantee the use of a refrigerator or microwave. Restaurants near the FDA White Oak campus are available, but before leaving, meeting attendees should consider the amount of time needed to return to campus and go through security screening.

Accessibility

The FDA will make every effort to accommodate persons with physical disabilities or special needs at public meetings. If you require accommodations due to a disability, email OPRWorkshop@fda.hhs.gov at least 14 days before a public meeting. The FDA White Oak campus and FDA shuttle are generally accessible to people with physical disabilities.

Contact

For additional details, contact the FDAs Optimizing Pregnancy Registries Workshop Planning Team at OPRWorkshop@fda.hhs.gov.