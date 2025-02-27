Zion Health’s Pear Blossom Original Shampoo: A Natural Approach to Scalp and Hair Health

Zion Health’s Pear Blossom Shampoo harnesses the power of ionic clay minerals to purify, nourish, and restore balance—gently cleansing while preserving essential moisture and promoting healthier, more resilient hair.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health’s Pear Blossom Original Shampoo offers a unique blend of natural ingredients designed to cleanse, nourish, and strengthen hair while maintaining optimal scalp health. Infused with ionic clay minerals and botanical extracts, this carefully formulated shampoo provides a revitalizing cleansing experience without harsh chemicals, making it ideal for all hair types.A Unique Blend of Natural IngredientsThe Pear Blossom Original Shampoo is enriched with pure Calcium Montmorillonite Clay, also known as Kanwa Clay, which contains over 57 trace minerals. These minerals gently exfoliate, remove toxins, and dissolve buildup without stripping essential moisture. The formulation also includes:Glycerin – A powerful humectant that continuously attracts moisture to the hair and scalp, preventing dryness and breakage.Aloe Vera – Packed with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, aloe soothes scalp irritation, promotes circulation, and enhances hair hydration.Panthenol (Vitamin B5) – Provides essential moisture, strengthens the hair shaft, and improves elasticity to minimize breakage and thinning.Hydrolyzed Soy Protein – A conditioning agent that penetrates deeply to repair and fortify, leaving hair manageable and resilient.Jojoba Oil – A lightweight, non-comedogenic oil that closely resembles the skin’s natural sebum, helping to nourish and protect hair follicles.Sunflower Oil – Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, this ingredient protects against environmental stressors while maintaining moisture balance.Malachite Extract – Contains copper and antioxidants that support collagen production, purify the scalp, and strengthen hair strands.Smithsonite Extract – Forms a protective barrier to minimize sun damage and moisture loss, preserving the hair’s natural vitality.How to UseFor best results, wet hair thoroughly, apply an adequate amount of shampoo, and gently massage into the scalp and hair. Rinse well and follow with a conditioner if desired. Suitable for daily use.Full Ingredient ListAqua (Purified Water), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Stearate, Pear Blossom Fragrance, Soyamidopropalkonium Chloride, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Amodimethicone, Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Potassium Sorbate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Jojoba Oil, Sunflower Oil, Malachite Extract, Smithsonite Extract, Sodium Chloride (Salt), Citric Acid, Caramel Color, Ionic Clay Minerals.About Zion HealthZion Health is a leading provider of natural and clay-based personal care products, dedicated to creating innovative formulas using high-quality, earth-derived ingredients. With a focus on sustainability, wellness, and purity, the company offers a wide range of products, including hair care, skincare, and body care solutions. Zion Health products are available through various distributors worldwide, including partners in Saudi Arabia.For more information about Pear Blossom Original Shampoo or other Zion Health products, visit zionhealth.com

