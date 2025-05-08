Music at Miller Park Announces 2025 Lineup, Celebrates Five Years of Free Live Music

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Nelson Mandela Elementary School and the Minne Lusa and Miller Park Neighborhood Associations, Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) announced the headlining talent for the fifth year of Music at Miller Park, a free, community-sponsored outdoor summer concert series at the Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave. The series, set for June 28, July 12 and Aug. 9, will feature high-energy performances from nationally recognized headliners with local ties.

Saturday, June 28: Dreion Brings Star Power Home

The series starts with Omaha native Dreion, a rising star whose electrifying blend of gospel, soul, funk and R&B has made waves nationwide. Dreion returns to Music at Miller Park after competing on Season 26 of “The Voice,” where he turned all four celebrity judges’ chairs with his soulful rendition of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star.” Beyond music, Dreion is passionate about foster care reform and uses his platform to advocate for foster youth.

Saturday, July 12: Enjoli & Timeless Turn Up the Groove

Enjoli & Timeless will return to the stage this July. Known as the “Voice of the City,” Enjoli has captivated audiences since Music at Miller Park began in 2020. The band’s signature blend of soul, R&B and funk delivers an irresistible groove that keeps audiences on their feet. Enjoli & Timeless have performed with several musical icons, including CeCe Peniston and Angela Winbush, and even toured with hip-hop legend Twista.

Saturday, Aug. 9: Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars Close with a Sizzling Cuban Celebration

This final Music at Miller Park concert brings a taste of the Caribbean to North Omaha with Andy William & the Nebraska All Stars. As the Midwest’s only authentic 12-piece Cuban orchestra, this group mixes Havana vibes with funk, jazz and soul for a high-energy and dynamic show.

“Music at Miller Park is more than a concert series—it’s a movement,” said Bianca Harley, vice president of human capital and inclusion at O-pa. “North Omaha is well-known for its jazz, soul and R&B roots. This series keeps the rich history of music, art and culture alive. We have some incredible talent lined up, and we’re excited to celebrate our fifth anniversary with the community this summer.”

Music at Miller Park is free—no ticket is needed. The lawn opens at 5 p.m., and the main performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Food trucks will sell food and drinks in the park, and families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food, and beverages from home to enjoy the show.

"O-pa extends its heartfelt gratitude to the many community partners whose support makes Music at Miller Park possible, including the Black Police Officers Association, City of Omaha Parks Department, KIOS, Metro Omaha, Miller Park-Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association, Nelson Mandela Elementary School, Omaha100, and the Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters," said Harley.

To learn more, visit https://o-pa.org/mamp.

