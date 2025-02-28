AVANA-Oaktree Private Credit Partnership Closes $12.5MM Hilton Hotel Deal, Driving Economic Growth in Georgia

Hotel deal near Atlanta Airport closed in a month

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVANA Companies , a direct lender specializing in commercial loans, announces the closing of a $12.5 million hotel project for HKH LLC in Georgia through its joint venture with Oaktree Capital Management. This deal, completed in just one month despite year-end holidays, demonstrates the partnership's commitment to swift, certain execution in the private credit market.The AVANA-Oaktree Private Credit Partnership (AOPCP) funded the refinance and property improvement of a Spark by Hilton property owned by HKH LLC in College Park, GA. This marks the second deal closure for the $250 million joint venture, which aims to transform the U.S. hospitality landscape by providing rapid funding for hotel projects in a tight lending environment."In today's uncertain hospitality lending environment, private credit plays a crucial role in filling the gap left by traditional lenders," said Sundip Patel, CEO and co-founder of AVANA Companies. "Our partnership with Oaktree exemplifies the speed and certainty of execution that's vital in this market. We're proud to support projects that create jobs and revitalize local economies by attracting tourists."The funding will contribute to job creation and continued community revitalization in College Park, GA, specifically in the region near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The AVANA-Oaktree partnership continues to demonstrate its ability to navigate the current economic landscape, providing crucial funding for hospitality projects when traditional lending sources have become more restrictive.The deal supports a valued repeat client, an experienced small business owner from a minority background who operates multiple successful hotel franchises. AVANA Companies conducted due diligence, underwriting, and funding for the transaction."Our relationship with this entrepreneur is built on trust and respect," said Sanat Patel, Chief Lending Officer and co-Founder of AVANA. "They've proven to be an excellent partner to AVANA over the years. Our ability to build capital for a better tomorrow lies in these strong relationships and the trust we have in our partners at Oaktree."This project aligns with AVANA Companies' mission to empower American small businesses through impactful, socially-driven commercial real estate loans. Since 2002, AVANA has served over 500 small businesses, with 66% of their entrepreneurial customers being black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). The company has funded $1 billion in loans to minority entrepreneurs, directly and indirectly creating over 5,500 jobs.With a robust pipeline of hotel projects, AOPCP aims to invigorate local economies and create jobs by providing SMEs in the commercial real estate sector across the U.S. with access to high-impact capital.To learn more about investment and loan opportunities with AVANA Companies, visit www.avanacompanies.com About AVANA Companies:AVANA Companies (AVANA), founded in 2002, is an asset management platform aimed at building capital for a better tomorrow by stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and contributing to sustainable projects. Headquartered in Arizona, USA with regional offices in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, AVANA serves small businesses, entrepreneurs, institutional and retail investors, and credit unions in these markets. AVANA provides private credit commercial real estate loans through AVANA Capital, AVANA CUSO, Ezdaher.sa and LendThrive™. AVANA also offers private credit commercial investment opportunities to institutional and individual investors through AVANA Fund and EqualSeat™.AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662. To learn more, visit www.avanacompanies.com or follow AVANA Companies on LinkedIn.###

