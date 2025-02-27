Talking Rain expands better-for-you beverage line with Popwell, cold-crafted prebiotic soda

PRESTON, Wash., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finally, fans of flavor and function can have it all. The better-for-you beverage market just gained its first cold-crafted, full-flavor entrant with Popwell , the new prebiotic and immunity-supporting beverage line from Talking Rain Beverage Company ® , the makers of Sparkling Ice ® .

Building on flavor-forward innovations that Talking Rain is known for, the cold-crafting process is designed to preserve Popwell’s flavors as well as the functionality of its ingredients, setting it apart from other prebiotic soda brands. Popwell serves up bold taste with a refreshing twist in six varieties: Blackberry Lime, Tropical Mango and Cherry Citrus — all caffeine-free — as well as caffeinated options, including Lemon Lime, Cream Soda and Orange Cream.

“We’ve unlocked the secret to cold-crafting at scale, carefully finishing Popwell in a cold-filled environment and using preservatives from natural sources to maintain its original goodness so that we can bring best-in-class flavor to the prebiotic soda category,” said Oscar Mayorquín, chief operating officer at Talking Rain. “We want consumers to feel great about our beverages, and our research resoundingly suggested that consumers were dissatisfied with the taste of some of the prebiotic beverages currently on the market. That’s why we paid such close attention to our crafting process, and even to the Popwell labels themselves. Caffeinated versions of Popwell are clearly marked with a white band along the top of the can so that consumers can choose when they want a moderate energy boost.”

Based on consumer response over nearly a year of testing Popwell in Talking Rain’s I.C.E. Labs , the flavor dynamos at Talking Rain are confident the brand can outperform the competition in the market for better-for-you sodas, the fastest growing category of ready-to-drink beverages. Delivering on Popwell’s “Cold-Crafted For Fresh Flavor” tagline, Mayorquín noted “Consumers who’ve had the chance to try it rave about the taste, calling it a perfect balance between sweetness and fresh, vibrant flavors."

With a scant one gram of sugar and six grams of fiber in each can, enough to hit 25 percent of the daily recommended fiber intake, Popwell supports more than just happy bellies and immunity. Besides a generous dose of fiber, Popwell is also an excellent source of vitamin C, and it contains vitamin B, zinc and antioxidants. The caffeinated flavors include 40mg of caffeine, about half as much as a regular cup of coffee.

“Our newest line of better-for-you beverages not only delivers on Talking Rain’s promise of bold, fun flavors, but it puts us in a great market position to accelerate our growth this year,” said Ken Sylvia, chief executive officer at Talking Rain. “Right out of the gate in 2025, we released two new Sparkling Ice STARBURST flavors as part of the Red Pack, and now we’re rolling out a whole new line of great tasting refreshment. This is going to be an exciting year, and we’re just getting started.”

Consumers can find Popwell at their favorite major retailers and on Amazon. Learn more about Popwell at www.drinkpopwell.com .

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit www.talkingrain.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c6e6a01-4841-4766-90ee-1fac9b1c5ede

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e18adb2-7ef7-4119-a7f1-a7c1c1a2c39f

Popwell Feature Image Cold-crafted for fresh flavor, Popwell is the new prebiotic and immunity-supporting beverage line from Talking Rain Beverage Company, the makers of Sparkling Ice.

