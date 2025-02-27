“State of the Lake Fisheries” Public Meeting to Address Lake Trout, Sea Lamprey, Walleye and More

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will join partners from the Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative—a working group of fisheries professionals from Vermont as well as the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service— to host a State of the Lake Fisheries meeting on Saturday, March 15.

The public meeting is open to anglers and anyone interested in Lake Champlain’s fisheries. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert Miller Community & Recreation Center at 130 Gosse Court, in Burlington Vermont. Registration is not required.

The State of the Lake Fisheries meeting is an opportunity for agency staff and others to provide updates on the status and trends of the fisheries in Lake Champlain and to hear directly from anglers. Information will be provided on restoration, research, assessment, and other accomplishments in the past year, as well as work planned for the coming year, with time provided for questions from attendees. Species to be discussed include lake trout, landlocked Atlantic salmon, sea lamprey, and walleye.

Recorded presentations will be available approximately one month following the meeting on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s YouTube channel.