Sempra Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sempra ("Sempra" or "the Company") (NYSE: SRE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On February 25, 2025, before the market opened, Sempra released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, reporting annual revenue of $3.76 billion—falling $970 million short of consensus estimates. The company also lowered its 2025 earnings guidance to a midpoint of $4.50 per share, down from the previous $5.00 per share outlook. Sempra attributed the disappointing results to “higher interest and operating expenses and lower consumption primarily due to mild weather.”

Following this news, Sempra’s stock price dropped $16.54 (19%), closing at $70.64 per share on February 25, 2025, causing investor losses.

