OPKO Health Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Highlights and Financial Results

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2024 and recent weeks include the following:

Enrollment and dosing underway by Merck in the Phase 1 Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) vaccine trial. Dosing of patients has commenced for the Phase I study (NCT06655324) of an EBV vaccine candidate being developed in collaboration with Merck. The investigational vaccine, based on ModeX’s ferritin nanoparticle vaccine platform, is being evaluated for safety and tolerability in up to 200 healthy adults. Commencement of this study triggered a milestone payment to ModeX.



OPKO is entitled to a share of gross profits based on sales of both NGENLA and Pfizer’s daily growth hormone product, Genotropin®. BioReference Health made significant strides toward near-term profitability. With the goal of achieving profitability for 2025, BioReference continued to reduce costs and improve productivity by enhancing innovation of its higher-value specialty testing segments. In September 2024 OPKO sold a portion of BioReference Health’s laboratory testing businesses focused on clinical diagnostics and women’s health, excluding operations in New York and New Jersey, for $237.5 million. This transaction accelerated the path to sustained growth and profitability while retaining core laboratory services operations.



Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated: Consolidated total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $183.6 million compared with $181.9 million for the comparable period of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $66.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the 2023 quarter. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $33.1 million compared with operating loss of $69.1 million for the 2023 quarter. The fourth quarter of 2024 included a realized gain of $54.1 million from the sale of shares of GeneDx, as well as non-cash other income of $21.4 million compared with non-cash other expense of $3.2 million in the comparable quarter related to the change in the fair value of the GeneDx shares.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected financial performance and expectations regarding the market for and sales of our products, whether our product development efforts will be successful and whether the expected benefits of our products will be realized, including whether enrollment in a clinical trials for MDX2001 and MDX 2201 will be successful and whether the data will be positive, whether we will receive additional funding from BARDA, whether the relationship with our commercial and strategic partners will be successful, whether our commercial and strategic partners will be able to commercialize our products and successfully utilize our technologies, whether our partner will be able to continue to successfully commercialize NGENLA and the NGENLA profits will provide adequate upside, whether we will continue to repurchase shares under a buyback program, our ability to market and sell any of our products in development, whether we will continue to successfully advance products in our pipeline and whether they can be commercialized, whether BioReference will be able to streamline its laboratory services business and better position the division for sustained growth and profitability, whether BioReference’s attempts at returning its core business to profitability will be successful, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the continuation and success of our relationship with our commercial partners, liquidity issues and the risks inherent in funding, developing and obtaining regulatory approvals of new, commercially-viable and competitive products and treatments. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

Unaudited

As of December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and current restricted cash $ 431.9 $ 95.9 Other current assets 230.2 213.6 Total current assets 662.1 309.5 In-process research and development and goodwill 724.3 793.3 Other assets 813.8 908.9 Total Assets $ 2,200.2 $ 2,011.7 Liabilities and Equity: Accounts payable $ 47.1 $ 69.7 Accrued expenses 118.4 90.1 Current portion of convertible notes 0.2 0.0 Other current liabilities 27.4 40.3 Total current liabilities 193.1 200.1 Long-term portion of convertible notes 173.6 214.3 Senior secured notes 245.6 0.0 Deferred tax liabilities, net 140.8 126.8 Other long-term liabilities, principally leases, and lines of credit 81.7 81.3 Total Liabilities 834.8 622.5 Equity 1,365.4 1,389.2 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,200.2 $ 2,011.7





OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except share and per share data)

Unaudited

For the three months ended

December 31, For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Revenue from services $ 103.1 $ 124.2 $ 480.7 $ 515.3 Revenue from products 37.4 43.0 155.1 167.5 Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other 43.1 14.7 77.3 180.7 Total revenues 183.6 181.9 713.1 863.5 Costs and expenses Cost of service revenues 76.3 112.4 402.1 445.8 Cost of product revenues 22.7 24.8 92.5 99.5 Selling, general, and administrative 67.0 72.9 304.2 300.6 Research and development 30.4 19.4 105.2 89.6 Contingent consideration 0.0 (0.0 ) 0.0 (1.0 ) Amortization of intangible assets 20.3 21.5 82.7 86.0 Gain on sale of assets 0.0 0.0 (121.5 ) 0.0 Total costs and expenses 216.7 251.0 865.2 1,020.5 Operating loss (33.1 ) (69.1 ) (152.1 ) (157.0 ) Other income (expense), net 68.0 (3.4 ) 141.7 (27.4 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and investment losses 34.9 (72.5 ) (10.4 ) (184.4 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (20.9 ) 6.0 (42.8 ) (4.4 ) Income (loss) before investment losses 14.0 (66.5 ) (53.2 ) (188.8 ) Loss from investments in investees (0.0 ) (0.0 ) (0.0 ) (0.1 ) Net income (loss) $ 14.0 $ (66.5 ) $ (53.2 ) $ (188.9 ) Income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.25 ) Income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 676,788,895 751,506,257 694,019,535 751,765,915 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 951,837,287 751,506,257 694,019,535 751,765,915





