Atkore Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. April 23, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Atkore Inc. ("Atkore Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: ATKR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 1, 2024 and February 3, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Atkore Inc. investors have until April 23, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Atkore Inc. investors have until April 23, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The filed complaint alleges that the defendants made false statements and/or concealed the following: (1) Atkore participated in an anticompetitive price-fixing scheme that artificially inflated PVC pipe prices; (2) Atkore gained significant but unsustainable financial benefits from this scheme; (3) once the price-fixing scheme was exposed, Atkore and its co-conspirators could no longer manipulate PVC pipe prices, leading to a substantial decline; (4) Atkore’s business and operations suffered negative impacts; and (5) as a result, the defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

