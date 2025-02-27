Kidney Month 2025: Bringing Kidney Disease into the Spotlight

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 1, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) will kick off Kidney Month and shine a spotlight on kidney disease, a life-altering condition that impacts 1 in 7 American adults. Kidney Month provides an opportunity not only to raise awareness, but also elevate the voices of the kidney community, including AKF Ambassadors, caregivers, health professionals and supporters, as well as empower those at risk of developing kidney disease to prevent it and help people living with the condition live longer, healthier lives.

One highlight of the month is Kidney Action Week®, which will be held March 3-7. The premiere national online conference for the kidney community, Kidney Action Week brings together people living with kidney disease, nephrologists, renal dietitians, caregivers and other kidney experts to take part in a series of interactive presentations and discussions on rare kidney disease, kidney disease prevention and management, dialysis, transplant and organ donation, clinical research and other kidney-related topics.

Kidney Action Week will feature a Congressional Briefing that will give an overview of genetic causes of kidney disease and who should receive genetic testing. Speakers include U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), who will deliver video remarks. He is the lead sponsor of the Access to Genetic Counselor Services Act.

“Kidney Month embodies the notion that knowledge is power,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “The educational content and sessions offered throughout this month will give people the information they need to take charge of their kidney health and educate others about kidney disease, the fastest-growing non-communicable disease in the country. We are deeply grateful to all of our sponsors and supporters who help make Kidney Month content and activities possible.”

More information on Kidney Month can be found at KidneyFund.org/kidney-month, AKF’s Kidney Month hub. The webpage gives people the opportunity to:

Register for Kidney Action Week

Visit Know Your Kidneys to get comprehensive, interactive resources to support your kidney disease journey

Become an AKF Ambassador or Kidney Health Coach so that you may help your community understand how to manage their kidney health

Join AKF’s Rare Kidney Disease Action Network

Learn more about and register for Camp Connections

Contact members of Congress and urge them to take action on kidney issues

Make a donation to honor a loved one or support the kidney community

Test your kidney knowledge with an AKF-developed quiz

Kidney disease is known as a silent killer due to the fact that as many as 9 in 10 people living with the condition are unaware that they have it and do not have symptoms until the later stages. Damage to the kidneys cannot be reversed, but if kidney disease is caught early, steps can be taken to slow its progression, highlighting the importance of early detection. More than 815,000 people in the United States live with kidney failure, the majority of whom must receive dialysis treatments multiple times a week to stay alive. As many as 80 percent of dialysis patients cannot work because of the toll of the disease.

AKF recognizes and appreciates its 2025 Corporate Membership class that supports our Kidney Month activities: Amgen; Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co; Travere Therapeutics, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077 ngregory@kidneyfund.org

