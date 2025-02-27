Submit Release
HCI Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $5.9 million and Diluted EPS of $0.23
Full Year 2024 Pre-Tax Income of $173.4 million and Diluted EPS of $8.89

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) reported pre-tax income of $5.9 million and net income of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $2.6 million compared with $38.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $3.40 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $38.8 million, or $3.22 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary
“Even with the hurricanes in 2024, HCI Group is unwavering in its commitment to Florida and supporting our existing and new policyholders. As part of our ongoing efforts, we plan to keep rates flat for the foreseeable future,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Given an increased level of catastrophe activity across the country, we are taking initial steps to make our best-in-class technology available to other carriers and in additional geographies.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter increased by 38.0% to $297.5 million from $215.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 driven primarily by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter were $151.1 million compared with $66.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter included the reversal of $50.6 million of previously accrued benefits related to retrospective reinsurance provisions as a result of losses caused by Hurricane Milton.

Net investment income in the fourth quarter was $14.5 million compared with $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale fixed maturity securities.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter were $110.7 million compared with $65.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loss expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 include a net loss of $78.0 million from Hurricane Milton, partially offset by $24.5 million of favorable development mostly related to the 2024 accident year.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter were $27.7 million compared with $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the fourth quarter decreased to $10.2 million from $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was attributable to lower stock-based compensation as well as higher reinsurance recoveries related to claims processing for Hurricane Milton.

Full 2024 Results
For the year ended December 31, 2024, the company reported pre-tax income of $173.4 million and net income of $127.6 million. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $110.0 million compared with $79.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $8.89 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $7.62 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the twelve month period was $125.6 million, or $8.75 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $86.8 million, or $7.41 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2023. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned for the twelve months of 2024 increased by 41.5% to $1,083.2 million from $765.5 million in 2023 driven primarily by growth in Florida due to assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the twelve months of 2024 were $405.7 million compared with $269.6 million for the twelve months of 2023. The twelve months of 2024 included the reversal of $62.9 million of previously accrued benefits related to retrospective reinsurance provisions as a result of losses caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Net investment income for the twelve months of 2024 was $59.1 million compared with $46.2 million for the twelve months of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale fixed maturity securities, offset by a decrease in income from real estate investments.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the twelve months of 2024 were $374.7 million compared with $254.6 million for the twelve months of 2023. Loss expense included $78.0 million from Hurricane Milton, $43.0 million from Hurricane Helene and $6.5 million from Hurricane Debby.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the twelve months of 2024 were $99.4 million compared with $90.8 million for the twelve months of 2023.

General and administrative personnel expenses for the twelve months of 2024 increased to $63.2 million from $53.9 million for the twelve months of 2023.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, February 27, 2025, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 835158

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through February 27, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 51955

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Bill Broomall, CFA
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 776-1012
wbroomall@typtap.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com

-    Tables to follow    -

 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Q4 2024     Q4 2023     FY 2024     FY 2023  
  (Unaudited)                    
Insurance Operations                      
Gross Written Premiums:                      
Homeowners Choice $ 145,085     $ 182,038     $ 593,943     $ 535,070  
TypTap Insurance Company   174,980       138,482       491,413       363,552  
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange   14,435       -       81,411       -  
Total Gross Written Premiums   334,500       320,520       1,166,767       898,622  
                       
Gross Premiums Earned:                      
Homeowners Choice   156,342       125,796       589,137       417,202  
TypTap Insurance Company   123,807       89,394       442,876       348,310  
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange   17,348       -       51,207       -  
Total Gross Premiums Earned   297,497       215,190       1,083,220       765,512  
                       
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio   37.2 %     30.4 %     34.6 %     33.3 %
                       
Per Share Metrics                      
GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.23     $ 3.40     $ 8.89     $ 7.62  
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.31     $ 3.22     $ 6.33     $ 7.41  
                       
Dividends per share $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 1.60     $ 1.60  
                       
Book value per share at the end of period $ 42.10     $ 33.36     $ 42.10     $ 33.36  
                       
Shares outstanding at the end of period   10,767,184       9,738,183       10,767,184       9,738,183  
                               

   

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 
  December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
           
Assets          
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $719,536 and $387,687, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 718,537     $ 383,238  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $52,030 and $44,011, respectively)   56,200       45,537  
Limited partnership investments   20,802       23,583  
Real estate investments   79,120       67,893  
Total investments   874,659       520,251  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   532,471       536,478  
Restricted cash   3,714       3,287  
Receivable from maturities of fixed-maturity securities         91,085  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   6,008       3,507  
Income taxes receivable   463        
Deferred income taxes, net   72       512  
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,891 and $3,152, respectively)   50,582       38,037  
Assumed premium receivable         19,954  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums   92,060       86,232  
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:          
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)   36,062       19,690  
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $186 and $118, respectively)   522,379       330,604  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   54,303       42,910  
Property and equipment, net   29,544       29,251  
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases   1,182       1,407  
Intangible assets, net   5,206       7,659  
Funds withheld for assumed business   11,690       30,087  
Other assets   9,818       50,365  
           
Total assets $ 2,230,213     $ 1,811,316  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 845,900     $ 585,073  
Unearned premiums   584,703       501,157  
Advance premiums   18,867       15,895  
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses   2,496       3,145  
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable   18,313       8,921  
Assumed premiums payable   2,176       850  
Accrued expenses   17,677       19,722  
Income tax payable   5,451       7,702  
Deferred income taxes, net   2,830        
Revolving credit facility   44,000        
Long-term debt   185,254       208,495  
Lease liabilities - operating leases   1,185       1,408  
Other liabilities   32,320       35,623  
           
Total liabilities   1,761,172       1,387,991  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   1,691       96,160  
           
Equity:          
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,767,184 and 9,738,183 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively)          
Additional paid-in capital   122,289       89,568  
Retained income   331,793       238,438  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (749 )     (3,163 )
Total stockholders' equity   453,333       324,843  
Noncontrolling interests   14,017       2,322  
Total equity   467,350       327,165  
           
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 2,230,213     $ 1,811,316  
               


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended     Years Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
                       
Revenue                      
                       
Gross premiums earned $ 297,497     $ 215,190     $ 1,083,220     $ 765,512  
Premiums ceded   (151,146 )     (66,576 )     (405,659 )     (269,627 )
                       
Net premiums earned   146,351       148,614       677,561       495,885  
                       
Net investment income   14,486       10,341       59,148       46,234  
Net realized investment gains (losses)   326       (410 )     3,384       (1,996 )
Net unrealized investment (losses) gains   (1,181 )     2,830       2,644       3,215  
Policy fee income   1,302       1,053       4,639       4,704  
Other   591       242       2,675       2,628  
                       
Total revenue   161,875       162,670       750,051       550,670  
                       
Expenses                      
                       
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   110,727       65,398       374,708       254,579  
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses   27,707       22,716       99,402       90,822  
General and administrative personnel expenses   10,231       12,230       63,152       53,868  
Interest expense   3,322       2,822       13,344       11,117  
Other operating expenses   3,997       5,344       26,018       22,634  
                       
Total expenses   155,984       108,510       576,624       433,020  
                       
Income before income taxes   5,891       54,160       173,427       117,650  
                       
Income tax expense   1,757       13,248       45,846       28,393  
                       
Net income $ 4,134     $ 40,912     $ 127,581     $ 89,257  
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests         (2,360 )     (10,149 )     (9,370 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (1,550 )     (457 )     (7,479 )     (853 )
                       
Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 2,584     $ 38,095     $ 109,953     $ 79,034  
                       
Basic earnings per share $ 0.24     $ 4.31     $ 10.59     $ 9.13  
                       
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23     $ 3.40     $ 8.89     $ 7.62  
                       
Dividends per share $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 1.60     $ 1.60  
                               


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.
 
  Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
GAAP December 31, 2024     December 31, 2024  
  Income     Shares (a)     Per Share     Income     Shares (a)     Per Share  
  (Numerator)     (Denominator)     Amount     (Numerator)     (Denominator)     Amount  
Net income $ 4,134                 $ 127,581              
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest                     (10,149 )            
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (1,550 )                 (7,479 )            
Net income attributable to HCI   2,584                   109,953              
Less: Income attributable to participating securities   (118 )                 (4,110 )            
Basic Earnings Per Share:                                  
Income allocated to common stockholders   2,466       10,143     $ 0.24       105,843       9,997     $ 10.59  
                                   
Effect of Dilutive Securities: *                                  
Stock options         323                   294        
Convertible senior notes                     6,908       2,177        
Warrants         143                   218        
                                   
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                                  
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 2,466       10,609     $ 0.23     $ 112,751       12,686     $ 8.89  
                                   
(a) Shares in thousands.  
*For the three months ended December 31, 2024, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.  
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

  Three Months Ended
 		  Year Ended
  December 31, 2024
 		  December 31, 2024
GAAP Net income         $ 4,134                 $ 127,581      
Net unrealized investment losses (gains) $ 1,181                 $ (2,644 )            
Less: Tax effect at 25.041% $ (296 )               $ 662              
Net adjustment to Net income         $ 885                 $ (1,982 )    
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income         $ 5,019                 $ 125,599      
                                       


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.
   
  Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
Non-GAAP December 31, 2024     December 31, 2024  
  Income     Shares (a)     Per Share     Income     Shares (a)     Per Share  
  (Numerator)     (Denominator)     Amount     (Numerator)     (Denominator)     Amount  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 5,019                 $ 125,599              
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   -                 $ (10,149 )            
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests   (1,550 )                 (7,281 )            
Net income attributable to HCI   3,469                   108,169              
Less: Income attributable to participating securities   (158 )                 (4,043 )            
                                   
Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                                  
Income allocated to common stockholders   3,311       10,143     $ 0.33       104,126       9,997     $ 10.42  
                                   
Effect of Dilutive Securities: *                                  
Stock options         323                   294        
Convertible senior notes                     6,908       2,177        
Warrants         143                   218        
                                   
Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                                  
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 3,311       10,609     $ 0.31     $ 111,034       12,686     $ 8.75  
                                   
(a) Shares in thousands.  
*For the three months ended December 31, 2024, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.  
   

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

  Three Months Ended
 		  Year Ended
  December 31, 2024
 		  December 31, 2024
GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share       $ 0.23               $ 8.89      
Net unrealized investment gains $ 0.10               $ (0.20 )          
Less: Tax effect at 25.041% $ (0.02 )             $ 0.06            
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS         $ 0.08                 $ (0.14 )    
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS         $ 0.31                 $ 8.75      

