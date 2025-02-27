Submit Release
LeMaitre Q4 2024 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, reported Q4 2024 results, announced an increased quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (+25%), and provided guidance.

Q4 2024 Financial Results

  • Sales $55.7mm, +14% (+14% organic) vs. Q4 2023
  • Gross margin 69.3%, +121 bps
  • Op. income $12.9mm, +26%
  • Op. margin 23%
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.49, +30%
  • Cash up $175.8mm sequentially to $299.7mm

Grafts (+23%), carotid shunts (+14%) and catheters (+12%) drove Q4 sales growth. APAC sales increased 21%, EMEA 18% and the Americas 12%. XenoSure patches received Chinese cardiac approval in December.

The gross margin improved to 69.3% (vs. 68.1% in Q4 2023), due to higher ASPs and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income of $12.9mm was up 26% in Q4. Operating expenses grew 12% largely due to sales-related compensation and personnel. The Company employed 152 (+12%) sales reps at 12/31/2024 and 31 (+29%) sales managers.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “2024 was a productive year. More reps, higher ASPs, a better GM and controlled spending produced growth in sales (+14%), op. income (+42%) & EPS (+44%). $300mm of cash provides strategic optionality.”

Business Outlook

  Q1 2025 Guidance Full Year Guidance
Sales $56.7mm - $58.7mm
(Mid: $57.7mm, +8%, +10% Org.)		 $235.4mm - $242.8mm
(Mid: $239.1mm, +9%, +10% Org.)
Gross Margin 69.7% 69.7%
Op. Income $12.3mm - $13.7mm
(Mid: $13.0mm, +10%)		 $57.3mm - $62.4mm
(Mid: $59.8mm, +15%)
Op. Margin (Mid) 23% 25%
EPS $0.48 - $0.53
(Mid: $0.50, +15%)		 $2.15 - $2.32
(Mid: $2.24, +16%)
 

Quarterly Dividend Increase

On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (+25%) of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 13, 2025.

Convertible Senior Notes

On December 19, 2024, the Company issued 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in the aggregate principal amount of $172.5mm. The notes will mature on February 1, 2030 unless earlier purchased, redeemed, or converted. Net proceeds of $167.7mm will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and business development activities. For more information, see the Company’s December 16, 2024 press release.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 17, 2026, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other commercial matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: 
Gregory Manker
Director of Business Development and Investor Relations
781-362-1260 x 419
gmanker@lemaitre.com


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)          
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
(amounts in thousands)          
             
      December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023  
      (unaudited)      
Assets          
             
Current assets:          
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 25,610     $ 24,269    
  Short-term marketable securities     274,112       80,805    
  Accounts receivable, net     30,063       25,064    
  Inventory and other deferred costs     64,927       58,080    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     7,480       6,380    
Total current assets     402,192       194,598    
             
Property and equipment, net     24,800       21,754    
Right-of-use leased assets     16,768       18,027    
Goodwill     65,945       65,945    
Other intangibles, net     35,819       41,711    
Deferred tax assets     1,425       1,003    
Other assets     4,868       3,740    
             
Total assets   $ 551,817     $ 346,778    
             
             
Liabilities and stockholders' equity          
             
Current liabilities:          
  Accounts payable   $ 1,761     $ 3,734    
  Accrued expenses     24,732       23,650    
  Acquisition-related obligations     1,433       24    
  Lease liabilities - short-term     2,681       2,471    
Total current liabilities     30,607       29,879    
             
Convertible senior notes, net     167,772       -    
Lease liabilities - long-term     15,232       16,624    
Deferred tax liabilities     85       107    
Other long-term liabilities     831       2,268    
Total liabilities     214,527       48,878    
             
Stockholders' equity          
  Common stock     242       239    
  Additional paid-in capital     213,760       200,755    
  Retained earnings     145,090       115,430    
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,184 )     (4,625 )  
  Treasury stock     (15,618 )     (13,899 )  
Total stockholders' equity     337,290       297,900    
             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 551,817     $ 346,778    
             


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS        
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)              
(unaudited)              
                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
                 
Net sales $ 55,717     $ 48,883   $ 219,863     $ 193,484  
Cost of sales   17,127       15,618     68,962       66,435  
                 
Gross profit   38,590       33,265     150,901       127,049  
                 
Operating expenses:              
  Sales and marketing   12,626       10,268     46,737       41,054  
  General and administrative   9,492       8,440     36,258       31,832  
  Research and development   3,618       4,351     15,650       16,966  
  Restructuring   -       -     -       485  
Total operating expenses   25,736       23,059     98,645       90,337  
                 
Income from operations   12,854       10,206     52,256       36,712  
                 
Other income (expense), net              
  Interest income   1,610       992     4,949       3,077  
  Interest expense   (205 )     -     (205 )     -  
  Other income (loss), net   (238 )     115     (125 )     (314 )
                 
Income before income taxes   14,021       11,313     56,875       39,475  
                 
Provision for income taxes   2,837       2,848     12,837       9,370  
                 
Net income $ 11,184     $ 8,465   $ 44,038     $ 30,105  
                 
Earnings per share of common stock              
  Basic $ 0.50     $ 0.38   $ 1.96     $ 1.36  
  Diluted $ 0.49     $ 0.38   $ 1.93     $ 1.34  
                 
Weighted - average shares outstanding:              
  Basic   22,506       22,278     22,452       22,217  
  Diluted   22,902       22,459     22,779       22,423  
                 
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16     $ 0.14   $ 0.64     $ 0.56  
                 


                                 
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)                        
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION                            
(amounts in thousands)                              
(unaudited)                              
                                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
    $   %   $   %   $   %   $   %
Net Sales by Geography                              
  Americas $ 36,629   66 %   $ 32,812   67 %   $ 144,583   66 %   $ 130,308   67 %
  Europe, Middle East and Africa   15,275   27 %     12,920   26 %     59,969   27 %     51,099   27 %
  Asia Pacific   3,813   7 %     3,151   7 %     15,311   7 %     12,077   6 %
Total Net Sales $ 55,717   100 %   $ 48,883   100 %   $ 219,863   100 %   $ 193,484   100 %
                                 


                       
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)                  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                  
(amounts in thousands)                  
(unaudited)                  
                       
        For the three months ended   For the year ended  
        December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023  
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA                  
  Net income as reported   $ 11,184     $ 8,465     $ 44,038     $ 30,105    
  Interest (income) expense, net     (1,405 )     (992 )     (4,744 )     (3,077 )  
  Amortization and depreciation expense     2,416       2,443       9,608       9,515    
  Provision for income taxes     2,837       2,848       12,837       9,370    
                       
  EBITDA   $ 15,032     $ 12,764     $ 61,739     $ 45,913    
                       
  EBITDA percentage increase (decrease)         18 %         34 %  
                       


                         
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)              
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES              
(amounts in thousands)              
(unaudited)              
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:              
  For the three months ended December 31, 2024              
    Net sales as reported   $ 55,717          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     95          
    Adjusted net sales       $ 55,812      
                   
  For the three months ended December 31, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 48,883          
    Adjusted net sales       $ 48,883      
                   
    Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2024   $ 6,929   14 %  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the three months ending March 31, 2025              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 57,741          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     954          
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 58,695      
                   
  For the three months ended March 31, 2024              
    Net sales as reported   $ 53,478          
    Adjusted net sales       $ 53,478      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2025   $ 5,217   10 %  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2025              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 239,111          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     2,652          
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 241,763      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2024              
    Net sales as reported   $ 219,863          
    Adjusted net sales       $ 219,863      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2025   $ 21,900   10 %  
                   

Primary Logo

